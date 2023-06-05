More posts from Amit Jotwani
Building a Custom Amazon EC2 Instance Admin Panel for DevOps with Retool
Custom scripts and tools are a common way for DevOps professionals to manage resources within their infrastructure. These scripts, however can become challenging to run, share, scale, and maintain, particularly as the complexity of the infrastructure grows and the team size expands. In this blog post, we'll explore how you can use Retool to build...
Visualize CSV Data and Build a Dashboard to Track Your Amazon Spending
My wife and I became parents last year, and let me tell you - babies aren’t cheap. Amazon has profited handsomely from our baby business in recent months. As the little brown boxes piled up, we wondered how much we'd spent on Amazon in general, and on baby supplies in particular. What categories did we spend the most on? What was our biggest baby-r...