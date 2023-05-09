More posts from David Hsu
Retool’s Series C2 fundraise
We’re excited to share that we’ve raised $45M at a $3.2B valuation. Our Series C2 is a continuation of our unconventional approach to fundraising—instead of raising the maximum amount at the highest valuation, we raise small rounds at lower valuations, which minimizes dilution and preserves upside for employees. Our fundraising strategy is optimiz...
Retool raises $50M led by Sequoia
Since Retool launched two years ago on HN, tens of thousands of companies have come to rely on Retool. It's how Allbirds measures the efficacy of their marketing campaigns; how Brex builds applications to underwrite, onboard, and support their businesses; how Amazon manages GDPR exports for some of their customers; and how NBC manages scheduling fo...