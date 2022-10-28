More posts from Justin G.
Migrating from Google Sheets to Postgres
A lot of databases start off as a spreadsheet. And if that’s indeed true for you, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about migrating some data from Google Sheets over to a real database like PostgreSQL. There’s no shortage of posts out there about how to upload spreadsheets to relational databases; so this one is going to go a bit deeper. We’ll ...
CRUD with the MongoDB Node.js SDK
If you are building an app on top of MongoDB and want some help navigating your selectOnes, understanding projections, figuring out the difference(s) between insertMany and bulkWrite, and deciphering other methods they didn’t teach you in SQL class, this tutorial is for you.
How to build great internal tools: Chad Rosen (Twitter, Wealthfront)
Chad Rosen has been working as a software engineer and engineering manager in the Bay Area since 2001. He has helped contribute to both the product and internal tools at companies like Good Technology, ClickShift, Twitter, and Wealthfront.