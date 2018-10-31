More posts from Taimur Abdaal
Building a version-controlled S3 file manager in Retool
Contents: 1. Background 2. Versioning overview 3. Connecting to S3 4. Reading files from S3 5. Uploading files to S3 6. Building our version control system 7. Drilling down into a file 8. Adding finishing touches 9. Adding finishing touches 10. Using the app Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched in 2006 with a single offerin...
Typography for developers
You may have read the title for this post and thought, "Why on earth does a developer need to know anything about typography?" I mean, there’s already a lot on your plate and you’re making hundreds of decisions a day. Should you use React or Vue? npm or Yarn? ES6 or ES7? Sadly, this often leaves something like type as an afterthought. But, let’s re...
What's Salesforce?
Customer relationship management (CRM) is the biggest, fastest growing software market in the world. $40B is spent on CRMs annually, and almost all companies have one. But for those of us that don’t directly use a CRM… what’s the big deal? A CRM is the source-of-truth for all customer data and interactions. Need to know what features your salespe...
Connecting Google Sheets to APIs, and building apps with Retool
Spreadsheets are great for some things, but bad at others. Retool fills in those gaps. You can build apps on top of the data you have in Sheets with Retool. It lets you create polished UIs by dragging and dropping commonly-used components, and your apps can connect to almost any data source.
Build tools and admin panels on top of Firebase
When it comes to building apps, Firebase takes care of pretty much anything you can think of: real-time database storage, cloud object storage, authentication, web hosting, serverless functions, analytics, monitoring, machine learning, notifications, and more. It’s one of the quickest ways to build a mobile app starting from zero. Firebase handle...
The technology that changed air travel
A lot has changed about air travel since it went mainstream in the 1930s. On-board smoking, free-flowing booze, and five-star meals have given way to baggage fees, cramped seats, and mystery meat. Through all this change, one thing has stayed the same — the software that manages it all.
Bicycles for the mind: The Slide Rule
At the turn of the 16th century, Johannes Kepler set out to disprove Copernicus, who believed planets orbited in perfect, concentric circles from the sun. Kepler first formulated his hypothesis: planets had elliptical orbits with two foci, and then set out to prove it mathematically. 4 years and 900 pages of calculations later, he confirmed his the...