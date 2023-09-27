Posts tagged with case-study
How I created a coding font game with low code
Our customer Wendy Zhang made a very cool coding font app/gamified experience that helps you find your true love amongst coding fonts. What's also cool is that it's a consumer-facing app built entirely on Retool! Check out what it does, and how Wendy built it.
When BI tools fall short: why we built our own marketing dashboards
If you’ve ever had to wrangle a maze of marketing, sales, and BI tools—just to end up plugging it all into a spreadsheet—this article is for you. We’ll go over the three core dashboards and explain why we treat our analytics as a product rather than a static dashboard.