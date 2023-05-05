Posts tagged with dev-to
Building an AI RegEx Editor with Retool, OpenAI, and CodeMirror
Every developer has struggled with regular expressions (RegEx) at some point in their career. While incredibly powerful and versatile, they are also notoriously unintuitive and difficult to learn, causing many developers to facepalm in frustration. Knowing that this is a typical issue that developers face, we’ve built a super cool, human-friendly R...
Migrating from Google Sheets to Postgres
A lot of databases start off as a spreadsheet. And if that’s indeed true for you, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about migrating some data from Google Sheets over to a real database like PostgreSQL. There’s no shortage of posts out there about how to upload spreadsheets to relational databases; so this one is going to go a bit deeper. We’ll ...