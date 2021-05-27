Posts tagged with guide
Migrating from Google Sheets to Postgres
A lot of databases start off as a spreadsheet. And if that’s indeed true for you, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about migrating some data from Google Sheets over to a real database like PostgreSQL. There’s no shortage of posts out there about how to upload spreadsheets to relational databases; so this one is going to go a bit deeper. We’ll ...
React lazy loading and performance
Lazy loading is an optimization technique where the loading of an item is delayed until it’s absolutely required. It works well for common UX components and patterns like dialogs, warnings, and notifications. Learn how to build and use lazily-loaded components in React.
Build simple and effective document workflow automation with Revv & Retool
Drafting, reviewing, tracking, signing, and storing business documents is essential—and can be painful, especially if you are still in the pen and paper era. Revv, a complete document management system, specializes in migrating from paper documents, converting word docs, excel sheets, and PDFs to digital documents. Revv also enables you to digitiz...
What is low code? Definition, use cases, and benefits
Low code and no code have equal amounts of hype and skepticism. On the one hand, it’s clear low code has market traction: in April 2021, a provider of low code automation software, IPO’d at $31 billion. And Gartner predicts that by 2024, more than 65% of application development activity will come from low code application development platforms. O...
Typography for developers
You may have read the title for this post and thought, "Why on earth does a developer need to know anything about typography?" I mean, there’s already a lot on your plate and you’re making hundreds of decisions a day. Should you use React or Vue? npm or Yarn? ES6 or ES7? Sadly, this often leaves something like type as an afterthought. But, let’s re...