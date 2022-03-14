Posts tagged with interview
How ThePowerMBA saves 40 hours per week reporting financial data using Retool
Gonzalo created a payment gateway to integrate more than 20 payment providers, sending the orders to MongoDB—but he still faced one problem: “I wasn’t able to show visualization of revenue to our team.” For that, he turned to Retool.
How Sentropy used internal apps to speed up the sales process and reduce friction between teams
As a small team tackling a complex issue, Sentropy needs to move fast and help every teammate operate at their best. Here's a look at how they built internal tools using Retool to unblock critical GTM functions.
5 fast-growing startups that used internal tools to enable speed
With the right internal tools, high-growth startups move faster and more efficiently, enabling them to outpace the competition and succeed in tough markets. Here's how five category-leading startups—Avo, LeadGenius, Doordash, Neo4j, and Descript–used internal tools to accelerate growth.
How 3 financial services companies use internal tools to save engineering resources
Internal tools, with the right strategy, can help you save on a huge amount of engineering resources. With resources saved, you can reallocate engineers to customer-facing features. To learn more, we turned to three financial services companies to see how they use internal tools.
How Avo saved hundreds of engineering hours by making access to customer data more secure
“After Retool,” Solvi said, “anyone in the company could start managing these things without having to request changes from the engineering team.” What used to take the non-technical teams hours to complete can now be accomplished in a matter of seconds using their Retool-built tool.
How Pizza to the Polls scaled operations for a record 2020 election turnout
With this year’s record voter turnout, Pizza to the Polls had an even greater impact than in 2016 and they did it with the power of Retool. They raised over $1.4 million to send 66,089 pizzas to 3,267 polling places in 48 states—blowing their 2016 and 2018 numbers out of the water.
How to build great internal tools: Chad Rosen (Twitter, Wealthfront)
Chad Rosen has been working as a software engineer and engineering manager in the Bay Area since 2001. He has helped contribute to both the product and internal tools at companies like Good Technology, ClickShift, Twitter, and Wealthfront.