Posts tagged with tools
React Markdown component: the easy way to create rich text
React-markdown is a React component that safely renders Markdown into HTML. It lets you create rich content without having to worry about all the formatting and code placement. In this blog post, we explore how react-markdown works and why you should start using it.
Get the best of TypeScript Control Flow Analysis
Getting strong types and better type inference in TypeScript doesn’t necessarily require advanced types and `as` usages everywhere. Here are some simple type construction patterns, code writing habits, and compiler options to improve your application’s type inference without increasing complexity.
Building apps on top of Google Sheets
While spreadsheet software has evolved over the years—first VisiCalc, then Lotus, Excel and now Google Sheets—the core abstractions have remained the same.They’re flexible, intuitive, and accessible. But these abstractions make spreadsheets bad at certain tasks.In particular, entering data is error-prone (no validation), and building interactive ...
What's Salesforce?
Customer relationship management (CRM) is the biggest, fastest growing software market in the world. $40B is spent on CRMs annually, and almost all companies have one. But for those of us that don’t directly use a CRM… what’s the big deal? A CRM is the source-of-truth for all customer data and interactions. Need to know what features your salespe...
The technology that changed air travel
A lot has changed about air travel since it went mainstream in the 1930s. On-board smoking, free-flowing booze, and five-star meals have given way to baggage fees, cramped seats, and mystery meat. Through all this change, one thing has stayed the same — the software that manages it all.
Bicycles for the mind: The Slide Rule
At the turn of the 16th century, Johannes Kepler set out to disprove Copernicus, who believed planets orbited in perfect, concentric circles from the sun. Kepler first formulated his hypothesis: planets had elliptical orbits with two foci, and then set out to prove it mathematically. 4 years and 900 pages of calculations later, he confirmed his the...