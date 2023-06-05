Posts tagged with tutorial
How I replaced Google Analytics with Tinybird and Retool, Part 2
This is a guest post series by Cameron Archer, Content Marketing Lead at Tinybird, a serverless analytical backend that lets developers quickly build low-latency APIs on top of large and complex datasets. Check out Part 1. This is the second post in a series of articles that explains how I’ve replaced Google Analytics with a DIY web analytics plat...
Migrating from Google Sheets to Postgres
A lot of databases start off as a spreadsheet. And if that’s indeed true for you, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about migrating some data from Google Sheets over to a real database like PostgreSQL. There’s no shortage of posts out there about how to upload spreadsheets to relational databases; so this one is going to go a bit deeper. We’ll ...
How to Make Your React Native Apps Work on the Web
React Native enables developers to write code in React that can be compiled to both Android and iOS native code, eliminating the need to manage two separate codebases. But what if you also want your React Native app to work on the web? Enter React Native for Web. React Native for Web is an accessible implementation of React Native's components an...
CRUD with the MongoDB Node.js SDK
If you are building an app on top of MongoDB and want some help navigating your selectOnes, understanding projections, figuring out the difference(s) between insertMany and bulkWrite, and deciphering other methods they didn’t teach you in SQL class, this tutorial is for you.
How to create a time picker in React
Date and time formatting varies globally, which can confuse users. Date and time pickers (DTPs) solve this problem by providing a simple UI component with intuitive pop-up or drop-down calendar elements. Here's how to create a React time picker in a simple demo app.
Supabase admin panel tutorial: build it in <20 minutes
For this tutorial we are going to set up a Supabase user database and build an admin panel that allows us to create, read, update and delete the entries. We’ll display the data in a table, and use a panel on the right-hand side to tab between create and update forms, all in less than 20 minutes.
How to import CSV files into FirestoreDB (Firebase)
Importing a CSV file into your Firestore database is one of the most common and fundamental ways of getting information into a database. In this post, you'll learn to do it, as well as learn concepts which can help you get all sorts of other data into your Firestore instance.
How I created a coding font game with low code
Our customer Wendy Zhang made a very cool coding font app/gamified experience that helps you find your true love amongst coding fonts. What's also cool is that it's a consumer-facing app built entirely on Retool! Check out what it does, and how Wendy built it.
Building apps on top of Google Sheets
While spreadsheet software has evolved over the years—first VisiCalc, then Lotus, Excel and now Google Sheets—the core abstractions have remained the same.They’re flexible, intuitive, and accessible. But these abstractions make spreadsheets bad at certain tasks.In particular, entering data is error-prone (no validation), and building interactive ...
Connecting Google Sheets to APIs, and building apps with Retool
Spreadsheets are great for some things, but bad at others. Retool fills in those gaps. You can build apps on top of the data you have in Sheets with Retool. It lets you create polished UIs by dragging and dropping commonly-used components, and your apps can connect to almost any data source.
Build tools and admin panels on top of Firebase
When it comes to building apps, Firebase takes care of pretty much anything you can think of: real-time database storage, cloud object storage, authentication, web hosting, serverless functions, analytics, monitoring, machine learning, notifications, and more. It’s one of the quickest ways to build a mobile app starting from zero. Firebase handle...