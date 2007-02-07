“He was very kind to write this very nice review of it,” Sadri reflected, “and that exploded interest, and caused our servers all to melt down.”

As launch day went on, usage didn’t taper off. The demand for Pipes required vastly more resources than it had available, and Yahoo put all hands on deck to support keeping the nascent system running.

Ho remembers “just sitting in my chair the entire [ launch ] day until late in the evening, just bringing up machines.” Yahoo’s data-center team started shifting servers that they had already prepped for deployment for other groups into service for Pipes.

“Every time it came up, everybody jumped on it and it crashed again, and everybody cycled back into a waiting state,” said Trevor, the lead engineer. “It felt bad at the time, but in retrospect, it was awesome.”

Raffel said Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang told him to use his name to get whatever he needed to keep Pipes running then: “I’d never done that before. I certainly haven’t done that since.”

The beta launch’s popularity caught the team so off guard that they hadn’t even prepared a crash page. (Though that soon changed: Trevor said that the first thing they created after the beta launch was a page that read something like “our pipes are clogged.”)

In the days and weeks following, the team started to see more of the loose threads they hadn’t been able to stitch up in the sudden sprint to an unexpectedly momentous launch. Among a variety of issues, once someone created a Pipe, it ran forever.

There was no end-time built in or a need for someone to login to refresh or request a feed. (Even if there had been, RSS newsreaders polled for updates automatically.) Raffel said the team didn’t consider “just how many zombie things would get generated. [ ... ] We kind of put ourselves in a situation where, fairly quickly, we had a lot of usage from things that may or may not actually [ have been ] real users.”

Still, many others agreed with O’Reilly’s sentiments. The InfoWorld writer turned Microsoft evangelist Jon Udell blogged about a week after the beta launch, “The dominant way in which most people will ‘program’ the web is by writing metadata, not code, and we’ll need an interface as friendly and powerful as Pipes to help them do that.”