Retool x AI

The most innovative companies accelerate their AI roadmaps with Retool

From training ML models to onboarding users, thousands of companies and teams build custom apps with Retool to launch features quickly and scale their operations. Retool is the fastest way to build custom tools on top of LLMs and your data, helping you to stay ahead of the market.


Open AI NBC Pinterest Jasper Runway Descript

Retool helps AI teams scale more efficiently

AI companies and teams have to build a lot of custom software—tools to analyze ML model performance, handle data deletion requests, run simulations, manage users, and much more. And with the explosion in interest, you need to move fast to meet the market.



Centralize any data into custom apps

Easily integrate with any AI APIs and LLMs—including OpenAI’s GPT-4, Google’s Flan-T5 XXL, and Anthropic’s Claude 1.2. Read and write to your production databases, data warehouses, and other SaaS tools to build centralized Retool apps for all your operations.



Build custom apps faster for any team

Ship your roadmap faster by building tools in minutes and hours, not weeks and months. Empower data, engineering, ops, and other teams to run more efficiently with custom apps and streamlined workflows.



Automate manual tasks

Accelerate critical operations with visual workflow automation and GPT-4. Orchestrate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks so you can focus on growing your product and customers.



Scale your business efficiently

Deploy and maintain apps easier with more control, deeper analytics, and security built-in. Launch apps for managing AI credit usage, customizing LLMs for your business, moderating content, onboarding new users, creating actionable dashboards, and much more.

Streamline every operation

Retool gives you the power, flexibility, and security you need for custom tools with the speed that your business needs to operate. The result: you can build apps for nearly every operation to run and grow your AI business.

Build custom tools for your AI and ML operations 10x faster

Stay ahead of growth and market demands. Retool helps you adapt to changes faster with accelerated development, streamlined workflows, and reduced maintenance.

Build custom apps in hours, not weeks

Drag and drop 100+ pre-built UI components like tables and forms into any interface your business needs. Write JavaScript anywhere to add custom functionality without limits.

Connect any data in seconds

Remove data silos by reading and writing to any database, API, or app like Salesforce or Slack with Retool. See all integrations.

Reduce your maintenance and iteration costs

Ship the apps and updates your teams need with faster iteration cycles. Retool lets you build and iterate collaboratively without having to bring in a team of designers and frontend engineers.



Trusted by the best
AI companies and teams

More than 8000 companies use Retool to save engineering time and help teams operate more efficiently.

  • NBC Universal's Data Science team improves ML models and content recommendations for maximum viewership
  • Descript reimagined admin workflows and gave engineers more time to build for customer impact
  • OpenAI's Support and Trust and Safety teams onboard and manage millions of users
  • Jasper accelerated its customer-facing roadmap with product and user support tooling
  • Nuro saved $200k per month by gaining visibility into simulation jobs and associated infra costs
  • Pinterest's Data Science team runs more experiments with custom dashboards that read and write

Are you an early-stage startup? Get started with $25K in free credits to spend more time iterating with customers and getting to product-market fit.

Director of Data Engineering at NBC Universal at NBC Universal
Sébastien Vidal
Director of Data Engineering at NBC Universal at NBC Universal

Retool is one of the only tools that has been adopted as much by our engineers as it has by our business teams. It’s hard to imagine going back to a world where something like it didn't exist.

CEO and Co-founder at Descript at Descript
Andrew Mason
CEO and Co-founder at Descript at Descript

Retool is one of the only tools that has been adopted as much by our engineers as it has by our business teams. It’s hard to imagine going back to a world where something like it didn't exist.

Build your first custom tool in hours, not weeks

  • Granular access control & audit logs
  • Cloud and self-hosted deployments
  • Git-based source control
  • SAML SSO & 2FA
  • SOC 2 Type II Compliant