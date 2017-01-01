Datadog Elasticsearch Admin Panel

This tool allows your engineers to configure and control your Elasticsearch resources without learning a new CLI. Having visibility into the health and performance of your hosts running Elasticsearch is vital to making informed decisions about cluster management and scaling. Manipulate your Elasticsearch assets and pull in and display key metrics from Datadog within the same window. This way, your users can see things like host CPU and memory usage to help drive database management without needing to switch back and forth between apps.