Datadog Elasticsearch Admin Panel

This tool allows your engineers to configure and control your Elasticsearch resources without learning a new CLI. Having visibility into the health and performance of your hosts running Elasticsearch is vital to making informed decisions about cluster management and scaling. Manipulate your Elasticsearch assets and pull in and display key metrics from Datadog within the same window. This way, your users can see things like host CPU and memory usage to help drive database management without needing to switch back and forth between apps.
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications.

