Tag Items With Shipping Time
Assign shipping time tags to items, providing customers with accurate delivery expectations and enhancing transparency in online shopping experiences.
Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.Learn more about how Workflows works
Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.Learn more about Workflows →
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.