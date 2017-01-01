Consume AWS Data Services: Retool provides out of the box integrations with Redshift, RDS, DynamoDB, S3, Athena, and AppSync to power apps and workflows.

Leverage AWS Serverless Services: Utilize AWS Serverless services to extend Retool’s App and Workflow reach via SNS, SQS, Lambda, API Gateway, Step Functions and more.

Integrate with AWS AI and Generative Services: Embed AWS AI and Generative Services into business applications including Textract, Comprehend, Rekognition, Polly, Transcribe, Bedrock LLMs and more.