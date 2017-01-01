Retool makes it easy to build, integrate, and deploy business applications on AWS. To connect your AWS services to Retool, see AWS + Retool integration docs for more details.
Consume AWS Data Services: Retool provides out of the box integrations with Redshift, RDS, DynamoDB, S3, Athena, and AppSync to power apps and workflows.
Leverage AWS Serverless Services: Utilize AWS Serverless services to extend Retool’s App and Workflow reach via SNS, SQS, Lambda, API Gateway, Step Functions and more.
Integrate with AWS AI and Generative Services: Embed AWS AI and Generative Services into business applications including Textract, Comprehend, Rekognition, Polly, Transcribe, Bedrock LLMs and more.
Connect Retool to Redshift for fast application development using SQL
Retool supports Amazon Athena to query Big Data, enabling insights like web logs and IoT data.
Retool connects to DynamoDB for efficient NoSQL queries, offering an alternative to traditional SQL databases.
Query and integrate Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MS SQL data seamlessly within Retool.
Leverage Amazon S3's flexibility and reliability via Retool, simplifying object storage management.
Execute serverless functions with Amazon Lambda through Retool.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on S3. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
