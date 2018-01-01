Solutions
The default Firebase admin panel is hard to use, but it doesn't have to be. Customize your own Firebase admin panel for all your CRUD needs.
View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.
Add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.
Build a Firebase admin panel in just a few clicks with ready-made templates. If templates don’t fit your use case out of the box, you can build to your liking with with 50+ out of the box components.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Firestore. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.