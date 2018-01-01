A simple client for Firebase

Solutions
Explore, visualize, and query your Firebase data through Retool’s simple web based client GUI. You can also inspect your schema, run ad hoc analyses, save and share queries, and much more.
Connect to Firebase's Admin API in just a few minutes and easily build user interfaces on top of your Firebase data. For example, you can render documents from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool gives you a drag-and-drop interface to build internal apps (admin panels, dashboards, CRUD applications, etc.) on top of your data in Firebase.
Access our library of 50+ pre-built UI components packed with functionality like tables, buttons, and text inputs. Skip the headache of searching for the right front-end templates and build your app in minutes.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Create and Manage Users
Read, create, edit, and delete users.
Query Firestore
Perform any simple or compound query on your Firestore.
Get Document
Retrieve a single document from your Firestore.
Get Collection
Retrieve a collection of documents from your Firestore.
Insert Document
Add a document to your Firestore.
Update Document
Update a document in your Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete a document from your Firestore.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or a detailed inventory management app, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, drop-downs, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with Firebase so you can build and ship internal tools in hours, not days or weeks.