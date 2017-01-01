Retool’s Table component ships with configurability for every use case: from basics like column types and filters to advanced action buttons, default row selection, and server side pagination
Retool's reusable components save you time without boxing you in: you can write Javascript anywhere, and component properties (like selectedRow) are easy to reference and inspect via our property browser
Backing your Table with data from any database or API query is as simple as {{ query.data }}. Retool takes care of logistics like state, triggers, and re-rendering so you can focus on what’s custom to your tool or app
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through, edit, and add users, orders, and products.
A customizable relationship management tool, tailored to your specific needs. Pull lead information …
LeadGenius uses Retool to make their customer data accessible across the organization. This template…
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.