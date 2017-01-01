Solutions

Build front-ends on REST APIs

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your REST API endpoints.

Easily connect to your REST API

Connect to your REST API, pull in your data, and get right to building. Explore our native API integrations with S3, Firebase, Firestore, GCS, GraphQL, gRPC, Lambda, and more. Connect to multiple data sources and build apps to interface with your data, not just visualize it.

Build your internal tools fast

Retool is a fast way to build fully featured internal tools on top of your existing REST APIs. You can build admin panels and dashboards in a few minutes instead of hours (or days). Build your front-end quickly with our drag & drop user interface builder. Write JavaScript where necessary to build custom functionality, and create a front-end that you can use right away.

Build faster with 50+ drag and drop components

You can use any of Retool's library of 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, etc. Connect those to requests to your endpoints via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.

Supported operations for REST API

GET

Include headers, URL params, and cookies.

POST

Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. Our GUI lets you define your body as structured keys and value or raw JSON.

PUT

Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.

DELETE

Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies. By default, only runs in response to a user interaction.

PATCH

Include headers, URL params, a request body, and cookies.

Join with other datasources

Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like Stripe or AWS S3.

Explore a live demo

An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Retool's REST API integration. This CRUD app lets you read, edit, add, and delete user data.

What you can build with Retool

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

 
