More posts from Kevin Garcia
How ThePowerMBA saves 40 hours per week reporting financial data using Retool
Gonzalo created a payment gateway to integrate more than 20 payment providers, sending the orders to MongoDB—but he still faced one problem: “I wasn’t able to show visualization of revenue to our team.” For that, he turned to Retool.
What is low code? Definition, use cases, and benefits
Low code and no code have equal amounts of hype and skepticism. On the one hand, it’s clear low code has market traction: in April 2021, a provider of low code automation software, IPO’d at $31 billion. And Gartner predicts that by 2024, more than 65% of application development activity will come from low code application development platforms. O...
How Sentropy used internal apps to speed up the sales process and reduce friction between teams
As a small team tackling a complex issue, Sentropy needs to move fast and help every teammate operate at their best. Here's a look at how they built internal tools using Retool to unblock critical GTM functions.
5 fast-growing startups that used internal tools to enable speed
With the right internal tools, high-growth startups move faster and more efficiently, enabling them to outpace the competition and succeed in tough markets. Here's how five category-leading startups—Avo, LeadGenius, Doordash, Neo4j, and Descript–used internal tools to accelerate growth.
How 3 financial services companies use internal tools to save engineering resources
Internal tools, with the right strategy, can help you save on a huge amount of engineering resources. With resources saved, you can reallocate engineers to customer-facing features. To learn more, we turned to three financial services companies to see how they use internal tools.