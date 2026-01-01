Ship automation that holds up as your systems scale
Browse all use cases
A fast and simple admin dashboard
Save hundreds of hours with pre-made templates, integrations, and components.
Customer 360 dashboard
Build an app that allows customer support teams to view customers’ activities: what they bought, what was refunded, emails they opened, surveys they’ve given, and more.
Customer insights dashboard
Build a robust customer dashboard that acts as a centralized control center for business teams to view, edit, and configure customer accounts.
Have a custom use case for using Retool?Talk to a Retool engineer
Conversion funnel dashboard
Build a customer funnel dashboard to track aggregated conversion metrics and drill down to identify customers progressing through your conversion funnel.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Experiment tracking tool
Build a custom experiment tracking tool to keep tabs on the experiments you run and grow your business faster.
Food delivery tracker
Build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery and two-sided marketplaces use cases.
Over 10,000 companies, from startups to the Fortune 500, run their business on Retool.