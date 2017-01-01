A fundamental piece to any company that sells physical goods is ensuring you have the inventory available to fulfill orders. Once you scale beyond a handful of SKUs, keeping track of inventory is no trivial task.
With Retool, you can build an inventory management dashboard to stay organized and in business. See what’s in-stock, add new SKUs, track the status of orders, and place new orders — all in one tool!
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.