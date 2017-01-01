  Back to all use cases

Inventory management dashboard

A fundamental piece to any company that sells physical goods is ensuring you have the inventory available to fulfill orders. Once you scale beyond a handful of SKUs, keeping track of inventory is no trivial task.

With Retool, you can build an inventory management dashboard to stay organized and in business. See what’s in-stock, add new SKUs, track the status of orders, and place new orders — all in one tool!

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context so that your team is clear about the discounts and offers they are approving.
Text Input when connected to your user database, a text input field can be used to search for an applicant by any indexed data point (e.g., name, domain, company, email).
Button refresh results from filters and submit deal information to a platform like Stripe.
Table displays a table of deal applicants that can be sorted and filtered using the search text inputs.
To explore and update user records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a MySQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

