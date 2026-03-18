We start with a couple of conversations — one with your recruiter, one with the hiring manager. Think of these as getting-to-know-you chats where we learn about what you're looking for, share more about the role, and figure out if there's a great mutual fit. Come with questions, we genuinely love them.

2. Technical evaluation or practical exercise

This step is all about getting to know you even better and giving you a real window into what the role is actually like. We tailor this stage to focus on the specific skills that matter most for the position, so expect something that closely mirrors the work you'd be doing day-to-day. It's your chance to show us what you've got and get an authentic feel for the job at the same time.

*Depending on the role, you may complete this before or after your onsite