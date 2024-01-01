Companies of all sizes use Retool App Builder
Flexible app-building tools, built for developers
Query data using dozens of built-in connectors: databases, third-party services, and anything with a REST or GraphQL API.
Customize your apps with a lightning-fast inner loop: 100+ extensible React components plus a full IDE.
Design apps that align with your brand’s style guide, for a cohesive look and feel. Use built-in formatting and validations for common data types, custom styles, conditional colors, and tooltips.
Write in SQL or JavaScript to customize your applications in any way you’d like.
Deploy to Retool’s cloud or your own VPC. Set up once to govern all internal applications with consistency.
Build apps with 100+ components that you can customize and code.
Power your business with bespoke apps
Build for teams, including:
Connect to LLMs, including
Connect to:
Build on top of:
Integrate AI into your apps with pre-built components for common AI actions across text and images—powered by public or private LLMs.
Add AI to any app
Build AI-powered apps quickly, then iterate and launch them into production. Retool combines LLM integration, an out-of-the-box vector database, common AI actions, AI workflow orchestration with human approval guardrails, and broad governance capabilities so you can ship AI-apps safely.
When we rolled out our Retool lead management app, we were able to incorporate user feedback at rocketship speed.
Retool helped us…by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.
The biggest limitation is your imagination. I still feel like I’m only using 20% of what Retool is capable of.
A faster way to build custom software
Flexible tooling
With extremely flexible UI and logic, developers are always in control. Create any application your business needs.
Code-first architecture
Write SQL or JavaScript almost anywhere for complete control of your app’s logic and UX.
70+ integrations
Integrate with any SQL or GraphQL data source, AWS resources, data lakes, and popular SaaS apps.
Custom components and libraries
Import your JavaScript and Python libraries and add custom React components to create even more powerful apps.
Secure by default
Integrate your IdP to enable login and role-mapping with SSO. Take control with RBAC and data-level permissions.
Run in the cloud or self-host
Build and run apps in Retool’s Cloud, or deploy on your own infrastructure for complete control.