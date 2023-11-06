Retool Workflows is now generally available
Retool Workflows is a visual automation product that lets you compose APIs and database queries with code (JavaScript or Python) to automate work. It combines the ease of drag and drop with the extensibility and reliability of code that engineers need for production-grade work. We’ve also integrated it with the rest of the Retool product so you can...
Rethinking collaboration: every update from Retool’s Developer Day
Retool v3 introduces a new chapter for collaboration in Retool – from scaling complex, multi-branch applications to hundreds of peers to hacking together in real time. Check out everything we covered in our Developer Day launch event.
How Greenly improved time-to-deployment by 3x for internal and customer-facing apps
Matthieu Vegreville, Greenly Co-founder and COO shares how the climate tech company saved 50+ engineering hours per month with Retool, and how they are now on track to replace all of their React apps with Retool apps.
Introducing Retool's new Discord community
We have some exciting news for you: we’ve launched a brand new Discord community, and you’re invited. The Discord will be a space for Retool users, developers, and enthusiasts to connect, share ideas, and socialize. We’ll be hosting events—such as group movie streams, office hours, and video game nights—to bring folks together… And joining will als...
Simplifying Retool's Inspector
Every authoring tool comes with an interface to help users customize objects. In React, you'd reference API docs to find and modify relevant component properties. In a visual tool, there's usually a panel that lets you scan, add, and modify properties based on your current selection. Almost inevitably, these visual inspectors grow more complex over...
Introducing support for Google Cloud AlloyDB
We’re excited to share that we’ve partnered with Google Cloud to add AlloyDB support for Retool apps. Any company can now build Retool apps with full read and write access to AlloyDB databases. Connecting Retool to AlloyDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build any internal tool on top of your AlloyDB data. AlloyDB for PostgreSQL is ...
Building an AI RegEx Editor with Retool, OpenAI, and CodeMirror
Every developer has struggled with regular expressions (RegEx) at some point in their career. While incredibly powerful and versatile, they are also notoriously unintuitive and difficult to learn, causing many developers to facepalm in frustration. Knowing that this is a typical issue that developers face, we’ve built a super cool, human-friendly R...
Building a Custom Amazon EC2 Instance Admin Panel for DevOps with Retool
Custom scripts and tools are a common way for DevOps professionals to manage resources within their infrastructure. These scripts, however can become challenging to run, share, scale, and maintain, particularly as the complexity of the infrastructure grows and the team size expands. In this blog post, we'll explore how you can use Retool to build...
Building an SQL Server Admin Panel in Retool
This post was created in collaboration with Anshuman Bhardwaj. Microsoft SQL Server is a hugely popular SQL database. It's ACID compliant, making it an excellent choice for financial applications, while its optimistic concurrency model is good for large-scale applications with frequent writes, such as e-commerce platforms. However, MS SQL admins ...
Building a Snowflake admin panel in Retool
This post was written with help from Gaurav Thalpati. Since the advent of products like Snowflake, more and more teams are leveraging data warehouses to store critical business data. Often, various teams—marketing, customer success, operations—need to access and alter that data but aren't equipped to write SQL queries. Retool makes it easy for you...
Building a Redis admin panel in Retool
This post was written with help from Amarachi Aso. Performance-conscious applications often utilize Redis to cache queried data. Occasionally, Redis might be implemented as the primary database or source of truth. Regardless of the setup, engineers may want to retrieve and visualize their Redis data. In this tutorial, we will use Retool to build a...
Visualize CSV Data and Build a Dashboard to Track Your Amazon Spending
My wife and I became parents last year, and let me tell you - babies aren’t cheap. Amazon has profited handsomely from our baby business in recent months. As the little brown boxes piled up, we wondered how much we'd spent on Amazon in general, and on baby supplies in particular. What categories did we spend the most on? What was our biggest baby-r...
Expanding our startup deal: Get $25K in Retool credits
Today, we’re announcing a major update to our Startup Program: it now includes $25,000 in Retool credits in the first year for eligible startups—and over $200,000 in credits from partners like AWS, Brex, and Segment. Get your free credits now → Stop burning developer time on internal tools Since launching our startup program last year, thousands...
Designing Retool's Command Palette
Speed and ergonomics matter to developers. We heard from users that common workflows in Retool could feel cumbersome, and wanted to offer a faster approach. This blog post is a peek behind the design process of designing a command palette unique to Retool's visual IDE.
Introducing Command Palette: perform lightning-fast search and app actions
The all-new Command Palette helps you quickly run commands and find everything you need within Retool. Search for anything, switch apps, and navigate faster without leaving your keyboard. Access your properties, settings, and commands faster.
Top SQL GUIs for Your Data Warehouse (Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift)
This post was written with help from Kovid Rathee. These days, most companies depend on one or several data warehouses, such as Snowflake, Google BigQuery, or Amazon Redshift, to store and analyze their data. While most offer a GUI (graphical user interface) to access, view, and edit data, there are also other options available which may be more p...
How to find Product/Market Fit - Highlights from Retool at Web Summit
Earlier this month, Retool CEO and Founder David Hsu spoke with Bryan Schreier, partner Sequoia Capital and Retool investor, at Web Summit in Lisbon. David and Bryan discussed how startup founders can identify and achieve strong product/market fit (PMF) by synthesizing information from various sources while challenging assumptions. Some highlights...
Top Redis GUIs
This post was written with help from Armstrong Asenavi. Whether you’re using Redis as a database, streaming engine, cache, or message broker, you’ll probably want some sort of GUI to use it with. There’s no shortage of available options: in this article, we'll review some of the best GUIs for easily doing CRUD (creating, reading, updating, and de...
With Retool and Optalitix Models you can create apps from spreadsheets without having to re-code
This is a guest post from our friends at Optalitix. Learn how to turn spreadsheets into APIs at optalitix.com/! It's common in financial services and other industries to use spreadsheet-based calculations to represent real-world situations. These calculation spreadsheets are known as models. They require the user to open the spreadsheet and ente...
Introducing Debug Tools: Quickly find and fix errors in your Retool apps
Today we’re excited to launch Debug Tools, a faster way for developers to investigate and debug errors in their Retool apps. Debug Tools are now available for all cloud users, and will be available in the next on-premise version. What are Debug Tools? When your Retool apps experience errors, you need all of the details to identify and solve the...
How I replaced Google Analytics with Tinybird and Retool, Part 2
This is a guest post series by Cameron Archer, Content Marketing Lead at Tinybird, a serverless analytical backend that lets developers quickly build low-latency APIs on top of large and complex datasets. Check out Part 1. This is the second post in a series of articles that explains how I’ve replaced Google Analytics with a DIY web analytics plat...
Migrating from Google Sheets to Postgres
A lot of databases start off as a spreadsheet. And if that’s indeed true for you, there’s a good chance you’re thinking about migrating some data from Google Sheets over to a real database like PostgreSQL. There’s no shortage of posts out there about how to upload spreadsheets to relational databases; so this one is going to go a bit deeper. We’ll ...
How to Make Your React Native Apps Work on the Web
React Native enables developers to write code in React that can be compiled to both Android and iOS native code, eliminating the need to manage two separate codebases. But what if you also want your React Native app to work on the web? Enter React Native for Web. React Native for Web is an accessible implementation of React Native's components an...
How I replaced Google Analytics with Retool and Tinybird
This is a guest post series by Cameron Archer, Content Marketing Lead at Tinybird, a serverless analytical backend that lets developers quickly build low-latency APIs on top of large and complex datasets. Check out Part 2. When I first joined Tinybird as the Content Marketing Lead, one of my first questions was “Can I get access to Google Analytic...
Introducing a Retool-hosted SQL database to power your apps
Today, we’re introducing a new option to store data for your Retool apps: a Retool-hosted PostgreSQL database—complete with a spreadsheet interface to update the database schema and manage your data. Retool Database is now in private beta for all cloud users. To get started, join our waitlist today (eligible users usually get access within 24 hour...
Retool’s Series C2 fundraise
We’re excited to share that we’ve raised $45M at a $3.2B valuation. Our Series C2 is a continuation of our unconventional approach to fundraising—instead of raising the maximum amount at the highest valuation, we raise small rounds at lower valuations, which minimizes dilution and preserves upside for employees. Our fundraising strategy is optimiz...
Introducing the Explorer—manage your app’s components and code from one place
We've redesigned the left panel of the app editor to help you navigate to anything in your app from one place. The new left panel now includes tabs for Explorer and State. Explorer The Explorer allows you view and manage the components and code in your app. Within the Explorer, the Components tree gives you a nested view of all of your container...
Introducing Source Control: Git-based branching and version control in Retool
Running git init is one of the first steps we take when starting a software development project. Version Control Systems (VCS) like git enable us to maintain history of a codebase, experiment freely on isolated branches, and support better collaboration by merging branches together. It’s a safe and popular way for software teams to collaborate, and...
CRUD with the MongoDB Node.js SDK
If you are building an app on top of MongoDB and want some help navigating your selectOnes, understanding projections, figuring out the difference(s) between insertMany and bulkWrite, and deciphering other methods they didn’t teach you in SQL class, this tutorial is for you.
How to create a time picker in React
Date and time formatting varies globally, which can confuse users. Date and time pickers (DTPs) solve this problem by providing a simple UI component with intuitive pop-up or drop-down calendar elements. Here's how to create a React time picker in a simple demo app.
Filtering data in React: `filter()`, `map()`, and `for` loops
In this post, you’ll learn some common data filtering techniques in JavaScript and their application in React. We’ll run through `filter()`, `map()`, and good old `for` loops, covering their strengths and limitations, and when to use a specific method over another.
What makes a great component library
In this article, we’ll look at some of the key factors you’ll need to consider if you’re planning on creating and maintaining an effective component library, from choosing the right component library development tools and best practices like testing and documentation.
React lazy loading and performance
Lazy loading is an optimization technique where the loading of an item is delayed until it’s absolutely required. It works well for common UX components and patterns like dialogs, warnings, and notifications. Learn how to build and use lazily-loaded components in React.
React Markdown component: the easy way to create rich text
React-markdown is a React component that safely renders Markdown into HTML. It lets you create rich content without having to worry about all the formatting and code placement. In this blog post, we explore how react-markdown works and why you should start using it.
Supabase admin panel tutorial: build it in <20 minutes
For this tutorial we are going to set up a Supabase user database and build an admin panel that allows us to create, read, update and delete the entries. We’ll display the data in a table, and use a panel on the right-hand side to tab between create and update forms, all in less than 20 minutes.
Get the best of TypeScript Control Flow Analysis
Getting strong types and better type inference in TypeScript doesn’t necessarily require advanced types and `as` usages everywhere. Here are some simple type construction patterns, code writing habits, and compiler options to improve your application’s type inference without increasing complexity.
How to import CSV files into FirestoreDB (Firebase)
Importing a CSV file into your Firestore database is one of the most common and fundamental ways of getting information into a database. In this post, you'll learn to do it, as well as learn concepts which can help you get all sorts of other data into your Firestore instance.
How I created a coding font game with low code
Our customer Wendy Zhang made a very cool coding font app/gamified experience that helps you find your true love amongst coding fonts. What's also cool is that it's a consumer-facing app built entirely on Retool! Check out what it does, and how Wendy built it.
How Tripplo centralized apps and microservices data to save engineering time
How the engineering team at Tripplo replaced 3 separate internal apps—a PHP admin panel, a custom React app, and spreadsheets—with Retool, thus saving 5 hours of eng time a week, and improving collaboration with business teams and agents.
How ThePowerMBA saves 40 hours per week reporting financial data using Retool
Gonzalo created a payment gateway to integrate more than 20 payment providers, sending the orders to MongoDB—but he still faced one problem: “I wasn’t able to show visualization of revenue to our team.” For that, he turned to Retool.
When BI tools fall short: why we built our own marketing dashboards
If you’ve ever had to wrangle a maze of marketing, sales, and BI tools—just to end up plugging it all into a spreadsheet—this article is for you. We’ll go over the three core dashboards and explain why we treat our analytics as a product rather than a static dashboard.
Building apps on top of Google Sheets
While spreadsheet software has evolved over the years—first VisiCalc, then Lotus, Excel and now Google Sheets—the core abstractions have remained the same.They’re flexible, intuitive, and accessible. But these abstractions make spreadsheets bad at certain tasks.In particular, entering data is error-prone (no validation), and building interactive ...
Build simple and effective document workflow automation with Revv & Retool
Drafting, reviewing, tracking, signing, and storing business documents is essential—and can be painful, especially if you are still in the pen and paper era. Revv, a complete document management system, specializes in migrating from paper documents, converting word docs, excel sheets, and PDFs to digital documents. Revv also enables you to digitiz...
What is low code? Definition, use cases, and benefits
Low code and no code have equal amounts of hype and skepticism. On the one hand, it’s clear low code has market traction: in April 2021, a provider of low code automation software, IPO’d at $31 billion. And Gartner predicts that by 2024, more than 65% of application development activity will come from low code application development platforms. O...
How Sentropy used internal apps to speed up the sales process and reduce friction between teams
As a small team tackling a complex issue, Sentropy needs to move fast and help every teammate operate at their best. Here's a look at how they built internal tools using Retool to unblock critical GTM functions.
5 fast-growing startups that used internal tools to enable speed
With the right internal tools, high-growth startups move faster and more efficiently, enabling them to outpace the competition and succeed in tough markets. Here's how five category-leading startups—Avo, LeadGenius, Doordash, Neo4j, and Descript–used internal tools to accelerate growth.
How 3 financial services companies use internal tools to save engineering resources
Internal tools, with the right strategy, can help you save on a huge amount of engineering resources. With resources saved, you can reallocate engineers to customer-facing features. To learn more, we turned to three financial services companies to see how they use internal tools.
How Avo saved hundreds of engineering hours by making access to customer data more secure
“After Retool,” Solvi said, “anyone in the company could start managing these things without having to request changes from the engineering team.” What used to take the non-technical teams hours to complete can now be accomplished in a matter of seconds using their Retool-built tool.
How Pizza to the Polls scaled operations for a record 2020 election turnout
With this year’s record voter turnout, Pizza to the Polls had an even greater impact than in 2016 and they did it with the power of Retool. They raised over $1.4 million to send 66,089 pizzas to 3,267 polling places in 48 states—blowing their 2016 and 2018 numbers out of the water.
The cost-benefit analysis of internal tools
The decision to invest in internal tools is all about striking the right balance. In most cases, that balance lies between the engineering overhead to develop (and maintain) internal tools and the workforce productivity those tools deliver once they’re up and running.
Retool raises $50M led by Sequoia
Since Retool launched two years ago on HN, tens of thousands of companies have come to rely on Retool. It's how Allbirds measures the efficacy of their marketing campaigns; how Brex builds applications to underwrite, onboard, and support their businesses; how Amazon manages GDPR exports for some of their customers; and how NBC manages scheduling fo...
How to build great internal tools: Chad Rosen (Twitter, Wealthfront)
Chad Rosen has been working as a software engineer and engineering manager in the Bay Area since 2001. He has helped contribute to both the product and internal tools at companies like Good Technology, ClickShift, Twitter, and Wealthfront.
Building a version-controlled S3 file manager in Retool
Contents: 1. Background 2. Versioning overview 3. Connecting to S3 4. Reading files from S3 5. Uploading files to S3 6. Building our version control system 7. Drilling down into a file 8. Adding finishing touches 9. Adding finishing touches 10. Using the app Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched in 2006 with a single offerin...
Typography for developers
You may have read the title for this post and thought, "Why on earth does a developer need to know anything about typography?" I mean, there’s already a lot on your plate and you’re making hundreds of decisions a day. Should you use React or Vue? npm or Yarn? ES6 or ES7? Sadly, this often leaves something like type as an afterthought. But, let’s re...
What's Salesforce?
Customer relationship management (CRM) is the biggest, fastest growing software market in the world. $40B is spent on CRMs annually, and almost all companies have one. But for those of us that don’t directly use a CRM… what’s the big deal? A CRM is the source-of-truth for all customer data and interactions. Need to know what features your salespe...
Connecting Google Sheets to APIs, and building apps with Retool
Spreadsheets are great for some things, but bad at others. Retool fills in those gaps. You can build apps on top of the data you have in Sheets with Retool. It lets you create polished UIs by dragging and dropping commonly-used components, and your apps can connect to almost any data source.
Build tools and admin panels on top of Firebase
When it comes to building apps, Firebase takes care of pretty much anything you can think of: real-time database storage, cloud object storage, authentication, web hosting, serverless functions, analytics, monitoring, machine learning, notifications, and more. It’s one of the quickest ways to build a mobile app starting from zero. Firebase handle...
The technology that changed air travel
A lot has changed about air travel since it went mainstream in the 1930s. On-board smoking, free-flowing booze, and five-star meals have given way to baggage fees, cramped seats, and mystery meat. Through all this change, one thing has stayed the same — the software that manages it all.
Bicycles for the mind: The Slide Rule
At the turn of the 16th century, Johannes Kepler set out to disprove Copernicus, who believed planets orbited in perfect, concentric circles from the sun. Kepler first formulated his hypothesis: planets had elliptical orbits with two foci, and then set out to prove it mathematically. 4 years and 900 pages of calculations later, he confirmed his the...