If you don’t have any data and are truly just iterating on a user interface, you can ask for mock JSON data so that you’re not staring at an empty application. However, the real power comes in @-mentioning specific resources in your prompt where your data already lives. When you do this, Retool will look at those resources, understand the schema of the data and what’s available, and use all that information to generate a purpose-built app that takes into account your specific datasets and resources.