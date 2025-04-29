Build apps with ready-made templates
Send Email for Low Inventory Levels in Shopify
Receive automated email notifications for low inventory levels in your Shopify store. Stay on top of stock availability and proactively manage your inventory to ensure you never run out of popular products. Keep your customers satisfied and avoid missed sales opportunities with this convenient email alert system.
Send Slack Message For New Salesforce Cases
Receive instant Slack notifications whenever new cases are created in Salesforce using this workflow template. Stay informed about important updates and take immediate action to ensure efficient case management and seamless customer support.
Location-Based Shopify Order Assignment
Receive automated email notifications for low inventory levels in your Shopify store. Stay on top of stock availability and proactively manage your inventory to ensure you never run out of popular products. Keep your customers satisfied and avoid missed sales opportunities with this convenient email alert system.
Abandoned Cart Recovery Email
Recover potentially lost sales by sending targeted emails to customers who have abandoned their shopping carts.
Picking and Packing Warehouse App
For businesses handling a large volume of physical products, efficient picking and packing processes are essential to ensure fast and accurate order fulfillment. As your product offerings grow, managing the picking and packing operations can become increasingly more challenging. Retool Mobile enables your warehouse staff to handle multiple tasks while on the go, ensuring seamless and error-free order processing. Key features include real-time access to inventory data, barcode scanning capabilities for accurate product identification, and customizable workflows.
Inventory Management App
Managing inventory is crucial for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that products are stocked, organized, and available for customers. Retool Mobile can help you build Inventory Management Apps to track your inventory levels, streamline ordering processes, and reduce the risk of stockouts and overstocking. Key features include real-time inventory tracking, barcode scanning, and automated reorder alerts.
Snowflake Dashboard
A dashboard for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Snowflake. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Property Management App
Managing multiple properties can be a challenging task, but Retool Mobile makes it easier with the ability to build comprehensive property management apps. Use Retool Mobile to streamline property maintenance, tenant requests, and building inspections. Key features include real-time property data, task management tools, and customizable forms.
Field Sales App
In a competitive sales environment, having access to real-time customer data and insights can mean the difference between closing a deal and losing a potential client. Retool Mobile's Field Sales apps can empower your teams to access and manage customer data, update your CRM, and close deals while on the move. Key features include real-time access to customer data, writes back to your CRM, and customizable sales workflows.
HVAC Service App
Efficiently managing HVAC service operations is crucial to keeping your business running efficiently. Using Retool Mobile, you can build an HVAC Service App that streamlines the service process end to end, from scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and reporting. Key features include real-time work order management, mapping, and customizable service workflows.
Library Management System
This app is a library management system that allows you to organize, manage, and track a dataset of books and other library resources.
Snowflake Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Snowflake. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
S3 Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on S3. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
S3 Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on S3. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
REST API Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on a REST API. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
REST API Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on a REST API. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Firebase RealtimeDB Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Firebase RealtimeDB. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Firebase RealtimeDB Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on RealtimeDB. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
PostgreSQL Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
PostgreSQL Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on PostgreSQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
MySQL Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on MySQL. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
MySQL Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on MySQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
MSSQL Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on MSSQL. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
MSSQL Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Microsoft SQL Server. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
MongoDB Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on MongoDB. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
MongoDB Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on MongoDB. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
GraphQL Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on GraphQL. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
GraphQL Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on GraphQL. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Google Sheets Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Google Sheets. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Google Sheets Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Google Sheets. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Google Cloud Storage Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Google Cloud Storage. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Google Cloud Storage Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Google Cloud Storage. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Firestore Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Firestore. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Firestore Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Firestore. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
BigQuery Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on BigQuery. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
BigQuery Admin Panel
An admin panel for visualizing core business metrics, built on BigQuery. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
Weekly Automated Shopify Order Report
Track and analyze Shopify orders with our weekly automated report template. Streamline insights and decision-making by receiving comprehensive sales data every week.
Update Data to Google Sheet from a webhook POST request
Update data in Google Sheets with live information from incoming webooks. Automate data transfer, streamline workflows, and keep your spreadsheets up-to-date with real-time information.
Low Inventory Alerts
Receive timely alerts when inventory levels fall below predefined thresholds, ensuring proactive inventory management and avoiding stockouts.
Send new Salesforce opportunities to Slack
Stay informed about new Salesforce opportunities in real-time with this powerful workflow template. It automatically sends notifications to Slack whenever a new opportunity is created in Salesforce, allowing your team to stay updated and take immediate action. Streamline your sales processes, enhance collaboration, and seize new business opportunities with ease.
Sync Linear Issues with Trello Cards
Effortlessly synchronize your Linear issues with Trello cards, streamlining your project management workflow. Keep track of tasks and progress in both platforms, ensuring seamless collaboration and visibility across teams. Stay organized and efficient by integrating Linear and Trello for enhanced project management capabilities.
Sync Shopify Orders with Quickbooks
Automatically synchronize your Shopify orders with QuickBooks to streamline your accounting process. Keep your financial records up to date and ensure accurate reporting by seamlessly integrating your Shopify sales data with QuickBooks. Simplify your order management and financial tracking with this powerful synchronization tool.
Sync Salesforce to Postgres
Sync Salesforce account data to Postgres. Automate data updates, enhance data consistency, and gain insights by integrating Salesforce and Postgres.
Sync Google Sheets Rows to Postgres Database
Synchronize Google Sheets rows with a PostgreSQL database, enabling seamless data transfer and ensuring real-time integration between the two platforms.
Sync API to Database
Integrate API data with Retool's PostgreSQL database, ensuring seamless synchronization for efficient data management and analysis.
Fraudulent Order Notifications
Instantly receive notifications for suspicious orders, helping prevent fraudulent transactions and safeguarding your business and customers.
Support Ticket Routing System
This workflow template efficiently routes new support tickets to team members based on availability, workload, expertise, and ticket urgency. Ensure prompt and effective handling of tickets by automating the routing process.
Export leads from Google Sheets to Salesforce
Export leads from Google Sheets to Salesforce effortlessly. Streamline lead management, ensure data accuracy, and drive sales conversions by seamlessly integrating Google Sheets with Salesforce.
Support Response Time Report
This workflow template enables you to generate a weekly customer support report, summarizing key metrics for your team. The report includes data on average time to close tickets, popular ticket topics, outcomes, and customer ratings. Automate the process and receive the report via email every Friday.
Enrich Airtable Records with Clearbit
Enrich Airtable records with Clearbit data to gain valuable insights and improve data accuracy. Add contact details, and social profiles effortlessly. Make informed decisions with enhanced records.
Summarize Google Sheets and send via SMTP
This workflow template enables you to extract and summarize data from Google Sheets, sending it directly via SMTP for streamlined communication and efficient data sharing. Use it for reporting, data analysis, and timely updates to stakeholders.
Daily MRR Notification
Receive daily notifications of your Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), providing timely insights into your subscription-based business's financial performance.
Send Slack Message When Google Sheets Rows Are Updated
Receive real-time Slack notifications whenever rows are updated in Google Sheets. Stay informed about data changes, collaborate seamlessly with your team, and take prompt actions based on the updated information.
Daily Jira Ticket Summary via Slack
Receive a daily summary of Jira tickets right in Slack, keeping your team informed and up to date on the latest ticket activity. Stay on top of progress and never miss important updates with this seamless integration.
Create Trello Cards from Data in Airtable
Efficiently manage your tasks and projects by automatically creating Trello cards from data stored in Airtable. Keep your team organized and track progress seamlessly across platforms. Simplify your workflow and enhance collaboration with this powerful integration.
Create Trello Cards from New Jira Issues
Automatically generate Trello cards for newly created Jira issues, enhancing project coordination and collaboration between Jira and Trello platforms.
Create Salesforce tasks from Shopify customers
Create Salesforce tasks for new Shopify customers. Streamline your task management and customer follow-up process with this integration between Salesforce and Shopify. Stay organized and provide excellent customer service with automated task creation.
Create Salesforce contacts from Typeform
Automate the creation of Salesforce contacts with this time-saving workflow template. It integrates Typeform entries with Salesforce, allowing you to effortlessly convert form submissions into new contacts. Streamline your lead management process, capture valuable customer data, and ensure seamless data synchronization between Typeform and Salesforce. Stay organized, save time, and nurture your leads effectively.
Create Linear tickets from new Github issues
Automate your ticket management process with this workflow template. Create Linear tickets automatically from new GitHub issues, ensuring seamless issue tracking and efficient collaboration between development and support teams. Streamline your workflow and enhance productivity.
Create Linear ticket from Salesforce feature request
Automate ticket creation in Linear from new feature requests in Salesforce. Streamline issue tracking, improve collaboration, and enhance development workflows with this seamless integration between Salesforce and Linear.
Create Hubspot contact for new Google Sheets rows
Automate the creation of HubSpot contacts from new Google Sheets rows, ensuring seamless data synchronization and efficient lead management.
Churn Prediction System
This workflow template allows you to identify accounts with low product activity and no set renewal date on a weekly basis. It retrieves key information such as the account owner, account NPS, ARR, plan name, and customer start date. By sending a Slack message to a designated Churn alerts channel and tagging the account owner, you can proactively address potential churn risks and take appropriate actions to retain valuable customers. Stay on top of customer engagement and retention with this automated churn monitoring solution.
Automatically Re-Order Low-Stock Items
Automate reordering of low-stock items, ensuring inventory availability and preventing stockouts for seamless business operations.
Automated Linear Ticket Assignment
Automate SMS notifications using API integration. Streamline communication, send alerts, and engage with personalized text messages seamlessly.
Send Slack Message when Linear Issue is Closed
Receive real-time notifications in Slack whenever an issue in Linear is closed. Stay updated on the progress of your tasks, collaborate with your team, and celebrate successful completions with timely Slack notifications for closed Linear issues.
Send Slack Message When a Lead Converts in Salesforce
Get real-time Slack notifications when a lead is converted in Salesforce. Stay in the loop and quickly respond to important lead conversions, ensuring effective sales tracking and streamlined communication across your team.
Send Slack Message for High-Value Shopify Orders
Get instant notifications in Slack for high-value Shopify orders, allowing you to prioritize and closely monitor valuable transactions. Stay informed and take immediate action to ensure exceptional service and seamless order fulfillment for your most important customers.
Send Github mentions to Slack
Keep your team in the loop with GitHub mentions. This workflow template automatically sends notifications to Slack whenever you or your team members are mentioned in GitHub issues, pull requests, or comments. Stay connected, collaborate effectively, and never miss an important mention with this seamless integration between GitHub and Slack.
Send new GitHub commits to Slack
Stay updated on your team's GitHub activity with ease. This workflow template automatically sends notifications of new commits directly to Slack, ensuring timely collaboration, effective code review, and streamlined communication among team members. Stay connected and informed with this seamless integration between GitHub and Slack.
Send Github repo to Postgres
This workflow template automates the process of sending GitHub repositories to a Postgres database, facilitating seamless integration and data synchronization. Utilize it for version control, data storage, and collaboration between developers and database systems.
Send Github repo to Slack
This workflow template enables you to send query results from GitHub repositories directly to Slack, ensuring efficient communication and collaboration. Stay updated on code changes, pull requests, and important repository information within your Slack workspace.
Send Weekly Airtable Summary via Email
Get a weekly summary of your Airtable data delivered straight to your inbox. Stay informed with key metrics, trends, and updates without lifting a finger. Simplify your workflow and stay on top of your data.
Send Daily Airtable Summary in Slack
Receive a daily summary of your Airtable data directly in Slack. Stay up to date with important metrics, trends, and updates without missing a beat. Simplify your workflow and keep your team informed effortlessly.
Refund Fulfillment
Efficiently process and manage refunds, ensuring timely and accurate resolution for improved customer satisfaction and operational effectiveness.
Notify Slack when Salesforce opportunity is Closed Won
Keep your team informed and celebrate your wins with this automated workflow template. Whenever a Salesforce opportunity is marked as "Closed/Won," this template sends a notification to Slack, ensuring everyone stays in the loop. Stay connected, share successes, and foster a collaborative environment by celebrating closed deals and promoting transparency across your organization.
New Customer Follow Up
Initiate follow-up interactions with new customers, fostering engagement and building relationships to enhance customer retention and loyalty.
Add Typeform responses to Google Sheets
Integrate Typeform responses with Google Sheets, simplifying data collection and analysis for better insights and informed decision-making.
Add Typeform Entries into Airtable
Efficiently collect and organize data by automatically adding Typeform entries into Airtable. Streamline your workflow and centralize your information for better insights and decision-making. Simplify data management and boost productivity with seamless integration between Typeform and Airtable.
Add new leads from Google Sheets to Salesforce
Sync Google Sheets leads to Salesforce for streamlined lead generation. Automate data transfer, eliminate manual entry, and expedite conversion of prospects into customers. Boost sales efficiency by seamlessly integrating these two powerful platforms.
Add New Github Issues to Asana
Automatically create Asana tasks for new GitHub issues, ensuring seamless collaboration and task management across platforms. Streamline your development workflow by automatically syncing issues from GitHub to Asana, keeping your team organized and productive. Stay on top of your projects and easily track progress with this powerful integration.
Digital Asset Management System
This app is a digital asset management system that helps you organize, store, and manage your digital assets in a structured dataset.
Customer Experience Dashboard
This app is a customer experience dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize customer-related data to enhance their experience.
Update Data to Google Sheets from New Webhook POST Request
Automatically update Google Sheets with data from new Webhook POST requests, ensuring real-time integration and accurate data reflection.
Help Desk Dashboard
This app is a help desk dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to customer support queries, with each row representing a unique object or case.
Call Center Agent Performance Dashboard
This app is a performance tracking tool that provides detailed analytics and insights about call center agents' performance based on a comprehensive dataset.
Helpdesk Dashboard
This app is a helpdesk dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to customer service inquiries, with each row representing a unique customer interaction or issue.
Customer Engagement Dashboard
This app is a customer engagement dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize customer interaction data to improve engagement strategies.
Financial Health Dashboard
This financial health dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of your financial data, helping you track and manage your financial health effectively.
Hubspot CRM Dashboard
This app is a Hubspot CRM dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze customer relationship data from a centralized platform.
Customer Loyalty Dashboard
This app is a customer loyalty dashboard that allows you to track, analyze, and understand your customer's loyalty based on a comprehensive dataset.
Analytics Dashboard
This analytics dashboard allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, with each row represented as an object.
Metrics Dashboard
This metrics dashboard allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, with each row represented as an object.
Web Analytics Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to analyze and visualize web data, providing insights into user behavior and website performance.
Adobe Analytics Dashboard
This Adobe analytics dashboard allows you to analyze and visualize datasets, with each row representing a unique object.
Machine Learning Dashboard
This machine learning dashboard is a tool that allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, with each row representing a unique object.
Google Analytics Website Traffic Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to monitor, analyze, and report on your website's traffic data using google analytics.
Churn Rate Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes a dataset to provide insights into customer churn rates, helping businesses understand and reduce customer attrition.
Customer Churn Analysis Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes customer churn data to help businesses understand and mitigate customer attrition.
Stripe Dashboard
This Stripe dashboard is a data management tool that allows you to interact with and analyze your dataset, with each row representing a unique object.
Shopify Dashboard
This Shopify dashboard is a data-centric application that allows you to manage and analyze your shopify store's data through a user-friendly interface.
Ecommerce Dashboard
This ecommerce dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze ecommerce data, with each row representing a unique object or item.
Sustainability Dashboard
This sustainability dashboard is a tool that allows you to monitor and analyze data related to environmental sustainability.
Financial Dashboard
This financial dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze financial data through a user-friendly interface.
Quickbooks Dashboard
This Quickbooks dashboard is a data-driven application that allows you to manage and analyze your financial data through a user-friendly interface.
Budget Dashboard
This budget dashboard is a financial management tool that allows you to track, analyze and manage your budget based on a comprehensive dataset.
Cash Flow Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that allows you to track, analyze and visualize your income and expenses data in a user-friendly dashboard.
Payroll Dashboard
This payroll dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze payroll data through a user-friendly interface.
Xero Dashboard
This Xero dashboard is a data-centric application that allows you to interact with and analyze a specific dataset, with each row represented as an object.
ROI Dashboard
This ROI dashboard is a data-driven application that allows you to track and analyze your return on investment data in a user-friendly interface.
Expense Dashboard
This expense dashboard allows you to manage and track your expenses through a user-friendly interface, providing insights based on your spending habits.
Cost Analysis Dashboard
This cost analysis dashboard is a tool that allows you to analyze and visualize data related to costs, using a dataset that includes various object attributes.
Health Dashboard
This health dashboard is a comprehensive tool that allows you to monitor and analyze health-related data from a specific dataset.
Safety Dashboard
This safety dashboard is a tool that allows you to interact with and analyze a specific dataset to monitor and improve safety measures.
Recruiting Metrics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to analyze and visualize recruitment data, providing key insights and metrics to optimize your hiring process.
Talent Management Dashboard
This talent management dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze a dataset related to talent management, providing insights and metrics for effective decision-making.
Time Tracking Dashboard
This app is a time management tool that allows you to monitor and analyze your time usage based on a specific dataset.
Business Development Dashboard
This app is a business development dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize a dataset related to business development, providing insights and trends from the data.
Investment Dashboard
This investment dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze your investments based on a comprehensive dataset.
Leave Management Dashboard
This app is a leave management dashboard that allows you to manage, track, and analyze leave data for employees.
Employee Benefits Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to manage and analyze employee benefits data, providing a clear and concise overview of all relevant information.
Training Effectiveness Dashboard
This training effectiveness dashboard is a tool that allows you to analyze and visualize a dataset related to training effectiveness, providing insights and metrics to improve your training programs.
Website Traffic Dashboard
This website traffic dashboard provides a comprehensive analysis of your website's traffic data, helping you understand visitor behavior and trends.
Training and Development Dashboard
This training and development dashboard is a data-driven tool that allows you to track analyze and visualize various aspects of training and development processes.
Recruitment Metrics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to track, analyze, and visualize recruitment data to optimize your hiring process.
Employee Engagement Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes a dataset to provide insights and analytics about employee engagement within a company.
Recruitment Analytics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that provides detailed analytics and insights from a dataset to streamline and enhance the recruitment process.
Employee Productivity Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to monitor and analyze employee productivity data through a comprehensive and user-friendly dashboard.
Employee Onboarding Dashboard
This app is a tool that utilizes a dataset to streamline and manage the process of integrating new employees into the organization, providing a comprehensive overview of their onboarding progress.
Employee Engagement Survey Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes data from employee engagement surveys, providing insights into workplace satisfaction and productivity.
Performance Appraisal Dashboard
This app is a performance appraisal dashboard that allows you to analyze and manage data related to employee performance evaluations.
Succession Planning Dashboard
This app is a succession planning dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze a dataset related to succession planning in an organized and efficient manner.
Employee Turnover Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that visualizes and analyzes employee turnover data, providing insights into patterns and trends to help improve retention strategies.
Employee Satisfaction Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes a dataset to track and analyze employee satisfaction metrics.
Employee Performance Review Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to monitor and evaluate the performance of your employees based on a comprehensive dataset.
IT Infrastructure Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that provides real-time insights and analytics about your IT infrastructure based on a dataset.
Service Availability Dashboard
This service availability dashboard, provides a comprehensive view of the status and availability of various services based on a detailed dataset.
Clinical Trial Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing and tracking clinical trials, providing users with detailed data and insights to streamline the process.
Website Analytics Dashboard
This app is a tool that provides detailed insights and analytics about your website's performance and user interactions, based on a comprehensive dataset.
Predictive Analytics Dashboard
This predictive analytics dashboard, is a tool that allows you to analyze and interpret complex datasets to predict future trends and make data-driven decisions.
Competitor Analysis Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to analyze and compare data from various competitors, presented in a user-friendly dashboard format.
Customer Satisfaction Dashboard
This app is a customer satisfaction dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize data related to customer feedback and satisfaction levels.
Customer Support Dashboard
This app is a customer support dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze customer service data, with each row representing a unique customer interaction or issue.
Customer Retention Dashboard
This app is a customer retention dashboard that allows you to analyze and manage customer data to improve retention strategies.
Customer Churn Dashboard
This app is a customer churn dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize data related to customer retention and attrition.
Call Center Performance Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes and analyzes call center performance data, providing insights and metrics to help improve efficiency and customer service.
Customer Success Metrics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that provides a visual representation of customer success metrics, allowing you to analyze and track customer data effectively.
User Engagement Dashboard
This app is a user engagement dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of user interaction data, allowing you to analyze and optimize user engagement.
Vendor Management Dashboard
This app is a vendor management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze vendor-related data in a user-friendly interface.
Portfolio Management Dashboard
This app is a portfolio management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze your investment data effectively.
IAM Dashboard
This IAM dashboard is a data management tool that allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, with each row represented as an object.
Data Integration Dashboard
This data integration dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage, analyze, and visualize data from various sources, all presented in a user-friendly interface.
Data Governance Dashboard
This data governance dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage monitor and analyze your datasets with each row representing a unique object or data point.
ETL Monitoring Dashboard
This ETL monitoring dashboard is a tool that allows you to monitor and manage your Extract Transform Load (ETL) processes providing insights and analytics based on your dataset.
Quality Control Dashboard
This quality control dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze a dataset providing insights and metrics for quality control purposes.
Supplier Diversity Dashboard
This supplier diversity dashboard is a data-driven tool that allows you to analyze and manage information about diverse suppliers in a user-friendly interface.
Capacity Planning Dashboard
This capacity planning dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze datasets providing valuable insights for effective capacity planning.
Budget Tracking Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that allows you to monitor and manage your budget by providing a comprehensive view of your income and expenses.
Executive Management Dashboard
This executive management dashboard is a data-driven tool that allows you to manage and analyze various aspects of your business through a comprehensive and interactive interface.
Lead Generation Dashboard
This app is a lead generation dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze a dataset related to your leads, providing valuable insights to optimize your marketing strategies.
Outreach Dashboard
This outreach dashboard is a data-driven application that allows you to manage and analyze a variety of datasets, with each row representing a unique object or entity.
Sales Activity Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to track, analyze, and visualize sales activities through a user-friendly dashboard, using a dataset that provides detailed insights into your sales performance.
Sales Forecasting Dashboard
This app is a sales forecasting tool that allows you to analyze and predict future sales trends based on your existing dataset.
Ecommerce Sales Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to monitor, analyze, and manage your ecommerce sales data in real-time, providing valuable insights to optimize your business strategies.
Customer Acquisition Dashboard
This app is a tool that visualizes a dataset to help you track and analyze your customer acquisition efforts.
Social Media Marketing Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to manage, analyze, and optimize your social media marketing efforts, based on a dataset that provides valuable insights into your performance.
SEO Performance Dashboard
This SEO performance dashboard is a tool that allows you to analyze and monitor your website's search engine optimization performance based on a comprehensive dataset.
Competitive Analysis Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to analyze and compare data from various sources, providing insights and metrics in a user-friendly dashboard format.
Event Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing and organizing event-related data, providing a user-friendly dashboard for easy access and manipulation of your dataset.
Marketing Funnel Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that visualizes your marketing data in a funnel format, allowing you to track and analyze customer behavior and conversion rates.
Social Media Engagement Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to monitor and analyze your social media engagement data in a comprehensive and user-friendly dashboard.
Brand Awareness Dashboard
This brand awareness dashboard is a tool that utilizes a comprehensive dataset to provide insights and analytics about your brand's visibility and recognition in the market.
AB Testing Dashboard
This AB testing dashboard, is a data-driven tool that allows you to analyze and interpret the results of your A/B tests in a user-friendly interface.
Event Marketing Dashboard
This event marketing dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze your event marketing data in a user-friendly interface.
Construction Project Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing construction projects, providing real-time updates and insights based on a dataset that tracks various aspects of the project.
Tenant Management Dashboard
This app is a tenant management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze tenant-related data efficiently.
Product Roadmap Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to visualize and manage your product's development timeline, using a dataset to track progress and milestones.
Customer Feedback Dashboard
This app is a customer feedback dashboard that allows you to analyze and visualize customer feedback data in a user-friendly and interactive manner.
Real Estate Investment Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to analyze and manage real estate investments based on a detailed dataset, providing insights and metrics to optimize your portfolio.
HR Compliance Dashboard
This HR compliance dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze HR-related data to ensure compliance with various regulations and standards.
IT Asset Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing and tracking IT assets providing a detailed overview of each asset's data in a user-friendly dashboard.
Helpdesk Ticket Dashboard
This helpdesk ticket dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and track customer service requests based on a comprehensive dataset.
Call Center Analytics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that provides detailed analytics and insights from a dataset related to call center operations, helping you to monitor performance, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
Project Management Dashboard
This app allows you to track and manage projects effectively with a project management dashboard. Streamline task management, monitor progress, and collaborate seamlessly for successful project delivery.
Wealth Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing your finances, providing a detailed overview of your wealth based on a dataset, allowing you to track, analyze, and optimize your financial health.
Financial Performance Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that provides a comprehensive view of key financial data, allowing users to monitor and analyze their financial performance in real-time.
Fleet Management Dashboard
Optimize fleet operations with real-time monitoring. Track vehicles, fuel usage, maintenance, and performance on a single intuitive dashboard.
Cash Management Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that allows you to manage and analyze your cash flow data through a user-friendly dashboard.
CAC Dashboard
This CAC dashboard template is a data-driven application that allows you to interact with and analyze a specific dataset, with each row represented as an object.
Loan Origination Dashboard
This app is a loan origination dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze loan data, with each row representing a unique loan object.
Predictive Maintenance Dashboard
This predictive maintenance dashboard utilizes a dataset to provide insights and predictions on equipment maintenance to prevent potential failures and downtime.
Devops Metrics Dashboard
This devops metrics dashboard is a tool that allows you to visualize and analyze a dataset related to development and operations metrics.
Quality Assurance Dashboard
This quality assurance (QA) dashboard, is a tool that allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, providing insights and metrics to ensure the quality of your data.
Threat Intelligence Dashboard
This threat intelligence dashboard is a tool that allows you to analyze and interpret data related to potential security threats, presented in an easy-to-understand format.
Network Performance Dashboard
This network performance dashboard provides a comprehensive view of your network's performance based on a detailed dataset.
Telemedicine Dashboard
This telemedicine dashboard is a data-driven platform that allows you to interact with and analyze a comprehensive dataset related to telemedicine.
Security Operations Center Dashboard
This security operations center dashboard, is a data-driven application that allows you to monitor and manage security operations through a comprehensive and interactive interface.
Insurance Claims Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to manage and analyze insurance claims data, providing a clear and concise overview of all relevant information.
Property Management Dashboard
This app is a property management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze property-related data from a comprehensive dataset.
Retail Store Performance Dashboard
This app is a tool that provides a comprehensive overview of retail store performance metrics, utilizing a dataset to present key insights and trends.
Supply Chain Management Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing and visualizing supply chain data, providing real-time insights and analytics to optimize your business operations.
Environmental Sustainability Dashboard
This environmental sustainability dashboard, is a data-driven platform that provides insights and analytics on environmental sustainability based on a comprehensive dataset.
Manufacturing Production Dashboard
This manufacturing production dashboard is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze manufacturing data, providing insights and metrics to optimize production processes.
Inventory Turnover Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to manage and analyze your inventory data, providing insights into turnover rates and other key metrics.
Territory Management Dashboard
This app is a territory management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to different territories in a structured and efficient manner.
Supplier Relationship Management Dashboard
This app is a supplier relationship management dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze data related to your suppliers, with each row representing a unique object or data point.
SOC Dashboard
This SOC dashboard is a data-centric application that allows you to interact with and analyze a dataset, with each row representing a unique object.
Change Management Dashboard
This change management dashboard, is a tool that allows you to manage and track changes in a dataset, providing a visual representation of each object's status.
Investor Relations Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that provides a dashboard for managing and analyzing investor relations data, allowing users to track, visualize, and understand key financial metrics and trends.
Cash Flow Management Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that allows you to manage and visualize your cash flow data in a user-friendly dashboard.
Revenue Dashboard
This revenue dashboard is a tool that allows you to analyze and visualize a dataset related to your business's revenue.
Procurement Analytics Dashboard
This procurement analytics dashboard is a data-driven tool that allows you to analyze and visualize procurement data to make informed business decisions.
Compensation Dashboard
This compensation dashboard template allows you to manage and analyze compensation data through an intuitive interface.
Profit and Loss Dashboard
This app is a financial tool that allows you to track and analyze profit and loss data through a user-friendly dashboard, using a dataset that includes various financial metrics.
Security Compliance Dashboard
This app is a security compliance dashboard that allows you to monitor and manage your security data in a user-friendly interface.
Risk Assessment Dashboard
This app is a risk assessment dashboard that allows you to analyze and interpret data to evaluate potential risks and make informed decisions.
Vulnerability Management Dashboard
This dashboard enables cybersecurity teams to track and prioritize vulnerabilities, monitor remediation progress, and make data-driven decisions to enhance the organization's security posture.
Risk Management Dashboard
This dashboard helps risk managers and stakeholders monitor and assess risks, track risk exposure, and implement risk mitigation strategies.
Contract Management Dashboard
This dashboard enables contract managers to monitor contract performance, track renewal dates, and identify contract risks or opportunities.
HR Analytics Dashboard
Streamline HR processes and gain insights with this user-friendly dashboard. Track employee data, performance, and engagement effortlessly.
Marketing Campaign Dashboard
Monitor campaign effectiveness in real-time. Analyze key metrics, ROI, and conversions to optimize marketing strategies and drive growth.
Content Marketing Dashboard
Visualize and analyze content performance. Track metrics, campaigns, and audience engagement for data-driven content marketing strategies.
Accounts Receivable Dashboard
Efficiently manage cash flow. Track outstanding invoices, payment status, and customer balances for streamlined accounts receivable processes.
Sales Pipeline Dashboard
Visualize sales opportunities at every stage. Track leads, deals, and progress to enhance sales performance and achieve targets.
Security KPI Dashboard
This security KPI dashboard is an app that allows you to monitor and analyze security-related key performance indicators based on a specific dataset.
Healthcare Dashboard
This data-driven healthcare dashboard app enables interactive analysis of a comprehensive healthcare dataset, empowering data-driven insights and informed decision-making.
Hospital Discharge Form Template
This app provides a customizable template for hospital discharge forms, allowing users to input and manage patient data efficiently.
Equity Management Tool
This app is a equity management tool that helps you track the equity owned across multiple different companies, the value, ownership percentage, and more.
Server Performance Dashboard
This server performance dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of your server's performance metrics, based on a detailed dataset.
Application Performance Dashboard
This application performance dashboard provides a comprehensive view of your application's performance metrics based on a specific dataset.
Database Monitoring Dashboard
This database monitoring dashboard allows you to monitor and manage your datasets, providing a clear and organized view of each data row.
Medical Appointment Scheduling Software
This app is a digital tool that allows you to schedule and manage medical appointments efficiently, using a comprehensive dataset to ensure accuracy and convenience.
Customer Insights Dashboard
This customer insights dashboard app is a data-driven tool that allows you to analyze and visualize customer data to gain valuable insights and make informed business decisions.
Product Planning Template
This app is a tool for organizing and managing product planning data, providing a structured template for inputting and analyzing relevant information.
Product Development Dashboard
This app is a product development dashboard, enabling you to manage and analyze product development data, providing insights and metrics from a comprehensive dataset.
Marketing Analytics Dashboard
This app is a comprehensive tool that allows you to analyze and visualize marketing data through an intuitive dashboard, using a dataset that includes various marketing metrics.
Warehouse Management Software
This app is a warehouse management software that helps you to organize, track, and manage your warehouse inventory based on a comprehensive dataset.
Hotel Management Software
This app is a comprehensive tool for managing hotel operations, utilizing a dataset to track and organize reservations, guest information, room availability, and other essential details.
Renewals Dashboard
This app is a renewals dashboard, a data-driven application for managing and analyzing renewal data across various objects.
Campaign Performance Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to monitor and analyze the performance of your marketing campaigns based on a comprehensive dataset.
Social Media Analytics Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to analyze and visualize data from various social media platforms to gain insights into user behavior, trends, and engagement.
Medicine Inventory Management System
This app is a medicine inventory management system that helps you track, manage, and organize your medicine stock based on a comprehensive dataset.
Returns Processing Software
This app is a returns processing software that helps manage and streamline the process of handling returned items, using a comprehensive dataset to track and analyze each return.
Dispute Resolution System
This app is a dispute resolution system, utilizing a comprehensive dataset to facilitate efficient and effective dispute resolution for users.
IT Asset Tracker
This app is an it asset tracker, enabling efficient management and tracking of it assets with the support of a comprehensive dataset.
IT Incident Report Template
This app is a tool that allows you to record, track, and manage it incidents using a structured dataset.
IT Asset Management
This app is a tool for managing it assets, utilizing a comprehensive dataset to track, analyze, and optimize your technology resources.
Churn Dashboard
This app is a churn dashboard, utilizing data-driven insights to analyze and visualize datasets, enabling a comprehensive understanding of customer churn and retention patterns.
Customer Analytics Dashboard
This app is a customer analytics dashboard that provides detailed insights and analysis based on a dataset, helping you understand your customer's behavior and preferences.
Customer Segmentation Dashboard
This app is a tool that allows you to segment and analyze customer data, providing insights and visualizations based on a dataset.
Call Center Dashboard
This app is a call center dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze call center data through a user-friendly interface.
Visitor Management System
This app is a visitor management system that allows you to manage and analyze visitor data effectively.
Membership Directory
This app is a membership directory that efficiently manages and provides access to member information, enhancing organizational efficiency and member engagement.
Wholesale Inventory Management System
This app is a wholesale inventory management system that helps you manage and track your wholesale inventory data efficiently.
Weekly Shopify Order Report
Generate a comprehensive weekly report summarizing your Shopify orders. Get insights into sales performance, order volume, top-selling products, revenue trends, and customer behavior. Stay informed about your Shopify business with this insightful weekly order report.
Employee Performance Dashboard
This app provides a visual representation of employee performance metrics, allowing managers to easily track and analyze their team's progress and achievements.
API Dashboard
This app allows you to manage and visualize your API data through an interactive dashboard, providing insights and analytics based on the dataset.
Content Performance Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your content's performance, allowing you to analyze and optimize its effectiveness based on a dataset.
Data Catalog Tool
This app allows you to efficiently manage and explore datasets, with features like searching, filtering, and visualizing data in a user-friendly interface.
Expense Tracking Template
This app helps you track and manage your expenses through an organized dataset, making it easy to monitor your spending habits.
Expenses Dashboard
This app allows you to track and manage your expenses through an intuitive dashboard, providing insights and analysis based on your financial data.
Dispatch System
This app is a dispatch system that organizes and manages drivers and vehicles to track the location of your driver and manage information about the vehicle in a single admin panel.
Supply Chain Performance Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your supply chain performance through an interactive dashboard, allowing you to analyze and optimize various aspects of your operations.
User Management Software
This app allows you to efficiently manage user access and data to help with organizing and updating large amounts of user information through one simple admin panel.
Software Whitelisting Tool
This app allows you to manage and approve software applications for use within your organization, based on a dataset of whitelisted software.
Project Tracker Template
This app allows you to easily track project progress with a project tracker template. Stay organized, monitor timelines, and ensure milestones are met using this user-friendly solution.
SLA Dashboard
This app allows you to monitor and manage service level agreements (SLAs) efficiently with an SLA dashboard. Stay informed about performance metrics, response times, and ensure service excellence.
Project Pipeline Management
This app allows you to optimize your project pipeline with a project pipeline management tool. Visualize, prioritize, and manage projects seamlessly, from ideation to completion. Streamline your workflow and increase productivity.
GDPR Compliance Software
This app enables you to achieve GDPR compliance seamlessly. Simplify data protection, consent management, and privacy regulations with powerful software that ensures legal compliance and data security.
Fraud Monitoring
This app empowers you to proactively detect and prevent fraud with advanced monitoring capabilities. Stay ahead of potential threats, analyze patterns, and safeguard your business and customers from fraudulent activities.
GDPR Consent Management
This app enables you to effectively manage GDPR consent requirements. Simplify consent collection, documentation, and tracking, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and enhancing transparency.
Legal Case Management
This app allows you to efficiently manage legal cases and associated documents with ease. Streamline case management, track progress, and collaborate effectively, ensuring timely resolution and better legal outcomes.
KYC Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive KYC dashboard to streamline and automate Know Your Customer processes. Verify customer identities, comply with regulations, and mitigate risks effectively.
GDPR Vendor Management
This app simplifies GDPR vendor management, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. Easily manage vendor relationships, contracts, and data processing agreements for enhanced data security.
CMMS Software
This app provides a powerful CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) software to streamline maintenance operations. Easily track work orders, manage assets, and schedule preventive maintenance for improved efficiency.
Work Order Software
This app enables you to simplify work order management. Create, assign, and track work orders efficiently, ensuring seamless coordination and improved productivity.
Social Media Monitoring Dashboard
This app offers a comprehensive social media monitoring dashboard to track, analyze, and manage social media activities. Monitor mentions, analyze engagement, and make data-driven decisions for effective social media strategies.
Marketing Dashboard
This app provides a marketing dashboard that consolidates key marketing metrics and data for a comprehensive view. Analyze campaigns, measure performance, and optimize marketing strategies for better results.
Event Marketing Template
This app offers an event marketing template to simplify event planning and execution. Manage registrations, coordinate logistics, and track event success, ensuring a seamless event experience for attendees.
Email List Management
This app allows you to efficiently manage and organize your email lists by providing a user-friendly interface to interact with your dataset.
Property Management System
This customizable template gives you a complete view of your property management operations. Track unit availability and owner information, update unit prices, and monitor occupancy rates in one convenient UI.
Beta Test Management Software
This app helps you manage and organize your beta tests by providing a user-friendly platform to track and analyze data, such as bug reports or product feedback, from your testing process.
Store Performance Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of store performance metrics, allowing users to analyze and visualize data in a user-friendly dashboard.
Clinic Scheduling App
Retool Mobile's Clinic Scheduling App simplifies the booking process by streamlining appointment scheduling and providing a seamless experience for users. This user-friendly app empowers patients to search for doctors, view their availability, and book appointments directly from their mobile devices. Key features include a searchable directory of doctors, real-time appointment availability, and customizable appointment reminders.
Distributor Management System
This app is a Distributor Management System designed to efficiently manage and analyze distributor data, with each row representing a unique distributor object.
Delivery Tracking Software
This app allows you to track and manage your deliveries in real-time using a comprehensive dataset, providing you with essential information on each delivery.
ARR Dashboard
This app provides an interactive dashboard to visualize and analyze datasets, with each row representing an individual data object.
Ecommerce Inventory Management System
This app helps you manage and track your ecommerce inventory through an organized dataset, making it easy to monitor stock levels, sales, and product information.
Deployment Dashboard
This app provides a user-friendly interface to manage and visualize deployment data, allowing users to track and analyze information from a dataset.
Security Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your security data, allowing you to monitor and manage potential threats and vulnerabilities in real-time.
Deployment Tracker
This app allows you to track and manage deployments using a dataset, providing detailed information about each deployment in an organized manner.
Recruiting Dashboard
This app provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze recruitment data, helping you track and optimize your hiring process.
Hiring Dashboard
This app is a Hiring Dashboard that helps you manage and analyze your recruitment data, with each row representing a candidate's information.
Custom CRM
This app allows you to create a customized CRM tailored to your business needs. Manage customer relationships, track interactions, and streamline sales and support processes in one intuitive platform.
Retail Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive retail dashboard that allows users to analyze and visualize data from various sources, such as sales, inventory, and customer information, to make informed business decisions.
Retail Inventory Management System
This app helps you manage and track your retail inventory through an organized dataset, making it easy to monitor stock levels and product information.
Shopify Admin Panel
This app allows you to manage your Shopify store effortlessly with an intuitive admin panel. Take control of orders, inventory, and customer data in one convenient dashboard.
Engineering Dashboard
This app offers an engineering dashboard that centralizes key metrics and data for engineering teams. Monitor project progress, track performance, and optimize engineering processes for increased efficiency.
Inventory Management with Zebra Scanner
Run Retool Mobile on your Zebra Android devices for large-scale deployments such as warehouse and inventory management, field operations, and logistics. You can build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices that receive data captured using dedicated hardware, such as scanners and sensors. Retool uses the Zebra DataWedge APIs to receive capture events using the Zebra DataWedge Reader component.
Manufacturing Inventory Management Software
This app helps you manage and track your manufacturing inventory through a user-friendly interface, providing real-time data and insights on your stock levels and production processes.
Employee Directory
This employee directory app connects to your internal data sources and allows you to easily search, edit, and manage employee information.
Digital Marketing Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive digital marketing dashboard that allows users to analyze and visualize their marketing data in a user-friendly interface.
React Dashboard
This app allows you to visualize and interact with datasets through a user-friendly dashboard, providing insights and analytics based on the data.
Product Catalog Template
This app allows you to easily browse and manage a dataset of products, with each entry containing detailed information about the product.
Firebase Admin Panel
An admin panel for reading from and writing to your customer data, built on Firebase. This app lets you look through customers and take action on your data.
Applicant Tracking System
This applicant tracking system (ATS) connects to your internal data sources to help you manage and track your recruiting pipelines.
Vacation Request Form
This vacation request management tool allows users to submit time-off requests through a simple user interface, which then stores the information in a dataset for easy management and tracking.
Employee Time Tracker
This employee time tracker application allows you to easily track and manage employee work hours and attendance through a user-friendly interface.
Employee Feedback Template
This employee feedback management tool allows you to provide structured feedback to employees based on a dataset so it's easy to track and analyze performance over time.
Call Center Analytics
This call center analytics dashboard template helps you analyze call center data to provide valuable insights and improve customer service efficiency.
Software License Management
This software license management system helps you manage, track, and monitor your organization's various software licenses, ensuring you and your department stay compliant and organized.
Support Ticketing System
This customer support ticketing system allows you to manage and track customer support requests through a user-friendly interface, streamlining the process of addressing and resolving tickets for your customer support team.
Zendesk Dashboard
This Zendesk dashboard template provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze your Zendesk ticket data, allowing you to track customer support ticket metrics and gain insights from a comprehensive dataset.
NPS Dashboard
This NPS dashboard template provides a user-friendly dashboard to visualize and analyze your Net Promoter Score (NPS) data, helping you track customer satisfaction and loyalty.
KPI Dashboard
This KPI dashboard template is designed to help track and monitor your business's key performance indicators (KPIs) in a customizable dashboard. Plug in your data into this application to easily track and analyze your business's performance.
Google Analytics Dashboard
This Google Analytics dashboard template example provides a visual dashboard for tracking and analyzing key metrics for your website. You can quickly connect your data sources to the dashboard, customize the components, and start monitoring the performance of your website.
Business Intelligence Dashboard
This business intelligence dashboard helps to visualize and analyze complex data to make informed business decisions. With customizable charts and graphs, you can easily track progress of things like sales, revenue, marketing analytics, and more.
User Access Management
This user access management software template helps facilitate the management of user access permissions and roles within a dataset, offering a simplified approach to regulate and track access to sensitive information.
Executive Dashboard
This executive dashboard template helps visualize and analyzes data from various sources, allowing you to easily create executive dashboards for finance, sales, engineering, and more. Use this example as inspiration to fit your own custom dashboard needs.
Data Visualization Dashboard
This data visualization dashboard allows you to create customizable visualizations and dashboards from your dataset, making it easy to analyze and understand complex data. Creating a dashboard for data visualization is as easy as connecting your data, and choosing the correct components to create a template for your dashboard.
Data Analytics Dashboard
This data analytics dashboard provides a user-friendly and custom web analytics interface for visualizing and analyzing data from various datasets. Connect your data to this data analytics dashboard template, and start making informed decisions about your business.
Business Analytics Dashboard
This template provides a comprehensive business analytics dashboard that visualizes and interprets data from various sources, helping users make informed decisions and track key performance indicators like ARR, revenue, and others.
Jira Dashboard
This Jira dashboard template provides a user-friendly dashboard to visualize and analyze your Jira ticketing and reporting data, helping you track your support or engineering team's ticket completion rate and efficiency.
Cyber Security Dashboard
This cyber security dashboard template helps you monitor threats by type, threat level, and severity, and assign and escalate incidents for a 360 view of your security operations.
DevOps Dashboard
This DevOps template provides a user-friendly dashboard to visualize and analyze software development, testing, deployment, and monitoring for faster and more efficient software delivery.
GitHub Dashboard
This GitHub dashboard is a user-friendly template, giving you real-time insights on repo activity, owners, and contributors, so you can track productivity and collaborate with your team.
Network Monitoring Dashboard
This network monitoring template provides a user-friendly dashboard for getting real-time insights into your network health and performance. Proactively identify and resolve issues to keep your business running smoothly
Bug Reporting Template
This user-friendly bug reporting template lets you submit and track bugs across your entire organization, so you can streamline reporting, prioritize by severity, and ship bug fixes faster.
Server Monitoring Dashboard
This user-friendly template lets you proactively monitor server performance and prevent downtime. Get real-time insights on CPU and memory usage, network latency, disk usage, errors, and more, so you can resolve server issues before they impact your business.
Incident Management and Reporting Template
This user-friendly incident management dashboard and incident reporting template lets you efficiently track, report, and respond to workplace incidents. Quickly identify, prioritize, and resolve incidents to minimize downtime, maintain a safe work environment, and improve customer experience.
Machine Learning Model Monitoring Dashboard
This MLM monitoring dashboard is a template that lets you maximize the performance and accuracy of your machine learning models. Get real-time insights, identify and fix issues, and optimize your models for better business outcomes.
Infrastructure Monitoring Dashboard
Efficiently monitor and manage your infrastructure with this dashboard template. Get real-time insights into performance, track metrics, and resolve issues to keep your business running smoothly.
Logistics Management Software
This logistics management software template allows you to streamline your supply chain and optimize your logistics operations. Track shipments, manage inventory and carriers, and improve delivery times for your customers.
Supply Chain Management Software
This user-friendly and customizable supply chain management (SCM) template gives you a 360 view of your supply chain to make informed decisions and improve efficiency. Monitor inventory levels, track order shipments and locations, and analyze supplier performance, all in one place.
Firebase Dashboard
A dashboard for visualizing core business metrics, built on Firebase. This app lets you look through customer trends and take action on your data.
CRM Dashboard
This CRM dashboard helps you manage and analyze customer data, with features like tracking interactions, organizing contacts, and visualizing key metrics for your sales org. Customize this CRM dashboard template to your own liking and start tracking the metrics your care most about.
Order Management System
This customizable and user-friendly order management system template lets you track inventory and manage all of your customer orders. Stay organized, reduce errors, and boost customer satisfaction with a 360 degree view of your product catalog and order history.
Lead Management
This lead management app template helps you manage and organize your leads by providing a dataset with essential information about each lead, such as their name, company information, and contact details.
Logistics Dashboard
This logistics dashboard template helps you visualize and analyze your logistics data. Gain real-time visibility into your supply chain, track shipments and vehicles, manage your inventory, analyze performance metrics, and streamline operations for maximum efficiency.
Manufacturing Dashboard
This user-friendly and customizable manufacturing dashboard template gives you a 360 view of your production lines, inventory systems, and quality control in an easy-to-interpret UI. Monitor productivity, track errors, and identify and fix bottlenecks to optimize your operations and improve your manufacturing efficiency and performance.
Delivery Scheduling Software
Efficiently manage and schedule package deliveries with this customizable and easy-to-use template that integrates with your favorite databases and APIs for a 360 view of your operations. Track delivery routes, assign drivers, and monitor your vehicle fleet status to improve delivery time and customer satisfaction.
Inventory Management Dashboard
This customizable inventory management dashboard template connects to your favorite databases and APIs, allowing you to visualize and analyze your inventory data for a bird's eye view of your warehousing and product inventory.
Sales Pipeline Template
This sales pipeline template helps you organize and visualize the your sales lead pipeline, enabling your to track and manage leads and opportunities efficiently.
Sales Quota Management
This sales quota management app helps you manage and track your sales quotas through an organized dataset, providing insights and progress updates.
Commercial Property Management (CPM) Software
This customizable commercial property management template allows you to keep track of all your properties and rental data in one convenient admin panel. Track all of your tenant, owner, and lease information while monitoring rental income and occupancy rates to streamline your operations and make more data-driven decisions.
Real Estate Dashboard
Optimize your real estate operations with this customizable dashboard template. Track rental units and sales units, monitor revenue, analyze property performance, and gain valuable insights for informed real estate decision-making.
Rental Property Management Software
Efficiently manage your rental properties with this customizable admin panel template. Track property income, overhead costs like maintenance and repairs, occupancy and vacancy rates, arrears, and more.
Real Estate CRM
This customizable customer relationship management (CRM) template for real estate agents and realtors gives you a 360 view of your properties and clients. Track client information like contact and agent info, client budget, and property deal statuses, all in one easy-to-use CRM.
Human Resources Dashboard
This HR dashboard example provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze human resources data, allowing you to easily track employee information and performance.
Customer Service Dashboard
This customer service dashboard provides a user-friendly interface to manage and analyze customer service data, allowing you to track and improve your support team's performance.
Event Planning Software
This app is a powerful event planning tool that helps you organize and manage all aspects of your events using a comprehensive dataset.
Social Media Dashboard
This social media dashboard template allows you to manage and analyze your social media accounts through a comprehensive dashboard, providing insights and data based on your activity.
Email Marketing Dashboard
This app provides an email marketing dashboard that allows you to manage and analyze your email campaigns using a dataset with detailed information on each campaign.
Performance Management Dashboard
This performance management dashboard template provides a visual dashboard to track and analyze performance metrics using a dataset, allowing users to make data-driven decisions for improvement.
Loan Management Software
This loan management software template helps you manage and track loans with a user-friendly interface, utilizing a dataset to store and organize loan information.
Credit Card Authorization Form Template
This credit card authorization form template provides a customizable way to organize credit card authorization, allowing users to easily input, review credit card applicants, and manage their data.
Enterprise Asset Management System
This app is an Enterprise Asset Management System that helps you efficiently track, manage, and analyze your organization's assets using a comprehensive dataset.
Vendor Management Template
This vendor management system template allows you to efficiently manage and organize vendor information through a user-friendly template based on a dataset.
Investment Portfolio Management
This app template helps you manage and track your investments by providing an organized dataset of your investment portfolio.
Invoice Approval Software
This app streamlines the process of approving and managing invoices by providing an organized dataset for easy review and decision-making.
Automated Payroll System
This app streamlines the payroll process by automatically calculating employee salaries, deductions, and benefits based on a comprehensive dataset.
Personal Finance Dashboard
This app provides a comprehensive overview of your financial data, allowing you to track and manage your personal finances through an easy-to-use dashboard.
Equity Management Software
This app is a powerful tool designed to help you manage and analyze your equity data, with features such as tracking investments, monitoring performance, and generating insightful reports.
Fundraising CRM
This app is a Fundraising CRM that helps you manage and analyze your fundraising data, with features like tracking company fundraising information, funding round type, and amount raised.
Wire Transfer Tracking
This app allows you to track and monitor wire transfers by providing real-time updates and detailed information on each transaction.
Balance Sheet Templates
This app provides customizable balance sheet templates, allowing users to easily input and organize their financial data.
Cash Flow Forecast Templates
This app provides customizable templates to help you create accurate cash flow forecasts using your financial data.
Accounting Client Portal
This app is an Accounting Client Portal that allows users to access and manage their financial data, such as transactions and account balances, in an organized and user-friendly interface.
Employee Stock Option Management Software
This app helps you manage and track employee stock options with an easy-to-use interface and comprehensive dataset.
Asset Tracker Template
This app allows you to easily track and manage your assets using a dataset with detailed information about each item.
Field Service Dispatch App
Efficient field dispatch operations are critical to ensuring timely and cost-effective service delivery. Retool Mobile helps you manage and optimize your dispatch processes, enabling your team to stay connected and tackle tasks efficiently. Key features include real-time work order updates, mapping, and automated scheduling and dispatching.