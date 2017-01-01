Export leads from Google Sheets to Salesforce
Export leads from Google Sheets to Salesforce effortlessly. Streamline lead management, ensure data accuracy, and drive sales conversions by seamlessly integrating Google Sheets with Salesforce.
Retool Workflows is a fast way for developers to automate cron jobs, custom alerts, and ETL tasks.Learn more about how Workflows works
Go beyond simple "if this, then that" integration tools. Connect your data sources, from local databases to third-party SaaS tooling, and write custom logic to define a series of tasks to connect, transform, and update your data. Automate everything from report generation, to churn analysis, to complex infrastructure maintenance tasks.Learn more about Workflows →
JJ Maxwell
Co-Founder and CRO at JetFuel
We would have had to hire 2-3 full-time engineers to build what I did in 30 minutes using Retool.
Kee Han Ooi
Software Engineer at Solera Health at Solera Health
Retool offers us prebuilt components and integration with resources that we otherwise would have to build. Ultimately, Retool empowers us to provide a better tooling service level to our internal users than in the past and, as a result, better serve our customers.