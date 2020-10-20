BBBuuuiiilllddd &&& LLLeeeaaarrrnnn

191

RRReeeaaadddsss &&& RRReeepppooorrrtttsss

19

SSShhhoooppp TTTaaalllkkk

17

RRReeellleeeaaassseeesss

33

NNNeeewwwsssrrroooooommm

10

Newsroom

10 articles

Page 1 of 1

A new London office—and more support for our EMEA customers

May 8, 2024

Enhancing our Google Cloud partnership and BigQuery integration

Apr 9, 2024

Introducing the Retool Referral Program

Nov 17, 2023

Building secure enterprise apps faster with Databricks and Retool

Sep 29, 2023

We’re now Google Cloud Ready

Aug 28, 2023

Expanding our startup deal: Get $25K in Retool credits

Dec 15, 2022

Retool’s Series C2 fundraise

Jul 27, 2022

Raising less money at lower valuations

Dec 22, 2021

Retool for Startups: Early-stage startups can now build internal tools for free

Aug 10, 2021

Retool raises $50M led by Sequoia

Oct 20, 2020
Prev
1
Next
Collections
Build & Learn
Build UIsBuild foundationsBuild with RetoolBuild with AIBuild for scale
Reads & Reports
Shop Talk
Releases
Newsroom
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copied