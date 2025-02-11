Introducing the Retool Agency program

Agencies and freelancers can transform their clients’ businesses. You come to the rescue when processes are breaking, systems are overwhelmed, and teams can’t shake the overwhelming feeling that there’s got to be a better way. But you don’t just save the day by fixing what’s broken. You wow your clients and partners with solutions that were previously unimaginable—becoming a trusted partner in the process.
In many ways, agencies embody the spirit of Retool—taking teams and their businesses to new heights with better software. We think you deserve a lot more love for the work you do. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce the Retool Agency program to help you build client software faster and more efficiently.
The new Agency Program has two components to help your agency expand its impact and deepen your client relationships:
- A new, exclusive pricing tier: You can now apply for the new Agency plan—a free Business plan that comes with office hours, priority forum support, and access to beta features.
- A direct client referral program: Once you sign up for the Agency plan and meet a few requirements (more on that below!), you’ll start receiving quality client leads in your inbox through the Hire a Retool Developer program.
Businesses are always under pressure to operate more efficiently. Agencies help them do that. We've heard Retool described as the "secret weapon" in the arsenal of agencies like yours, and we’re not here to gatekeep. You now have free access to our solution, and can enjoy a few exclusive benefits, too.
The new Agency plan is designed to help you start and scale your client offerings with:
- 10 free Business plan seats for you and your entire team (and 50% off after that)
- A direct line to our support team via office hours and premium forum support
- Access to beta features before anyone else
What does this mean for you? You can use that exciting new feature to build a client POC in days instead of weeks. You can bring on two (or three, or four!) more people without worrying about seat-cost overhead. And most importantly, you can become the innovation partner your clients can’t live without.
Client expansion was a core pillar of Retool’s Agency program. We wanted to make sure you have the foundational Retool skills you need to deepen relationships with current clients while providing opportunities for you to grow your business.
To that end, we’re introducing the Hire a Retool Developer program to connect you directly with clients in need of your expertise. We’re directing more customers than ever to the program, meaning you'll get quality client referrals directly in your inbox. Once you’re set up on the Agency plan and have met a few criteria, you’ll get an Agency partner badge and a flow of new potential clients.
To become a qualified Agency partner and get access to the Hire a Developer program, you’ll need to:
- Show us two successful client projects you’ve launched
- Complete three learning paths in Retool University
- Share your knowledge by contributing to our Community Forum
Getting qualified leads shouldn’t be a full-time job. Let us handle the client connections while you focus on delivering exceptional work.
Splintered Glass Solutions, a technology consulting company, builds custom apps for enterprise clients to make their data, processes, and operations more efficient. Retool has been a critical component of its success—especially in helping clients consolidate dozens of disparate systems into one workable solution.
“Retool has become our agency's secret weapon for building cost-effective, scalable, and maintainable solutions," says Splintered Glass founder Preston Pope. “We've delivered over 20 client projects using Retool, from AI-powered platforms to real estate analytics dashboards.”
But the Partner program’s largest impact has been on Preston’s client relationships: “Instead of creating solutions that lock clients into long-term dependencies, we can build powerful tools and then train their teams to maintain and modify them. This builds trust, and has led to retained and growing relationships with our clients.”
We know you're driven by a desire to genuinely make an impact on your clients' business. You're not just building apps, you're a partner in their business. That’s why we're so excited about the launch of this program. And this is just the beginning—we have big plans to help you strengthen your client relationships.
We're giving priority access to the first 100 agencies who apply, so don’t wait: apply to the Agency plan today. And when you’re ready, we’ll start directing quality client referrals your way.
Do you have ideas to make the program even better? Want a sneak peek into what the future of Agencies looks like? Reach out to us agencies@retool.com.
