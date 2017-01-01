Self-hosted Retool

Deploy Retool on your own infrastructure in less than 10 minutes and access your data no matter where it is. Start shipping apps fast and securely to move your business forward.Have a complex setup? Book time with us
Deploy Retool on your own infrastructure, behind your own VPN, in your own VPC.
$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"
$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"
$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"
$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-secrets.yaml
$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-postgres.yaml
$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-container.yaml
$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-jobs-runner.yaml
Trusted by
Trusted by
Trusted by
Sync Retool apps to a Git repository so you can manage apps as code. Oh, and choose what version is deployed in a nice GUI.
Build apps in dev, promote to staging and deploy to production. Setup as many instances as you want to match your development process and manage them all with Git.
Sign in with the services you already use, including Google, Okta, Active Directory Federation Services, and other SAML-based identity providers. Import groups and use them inside of Retool.