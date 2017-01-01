Self-hosted Retool

Host Retool your way

Deploy Retool on your own infrastructure in less than 10 minutes and access your data no matter where it is. Start shipping apps fast and securely to move your business forward.

Have a complex setup? Book time with us
Illustration of building apps in multiple environments.
Retool Features
A complete list of building blocks
Tables, charts, forms, wizards, and lists. Retool provides a complete set of powerful building blocks out of the box.
Connect to any data behind your VPN
Keep Retool entirely within your VPC and behind your own VPN with Retool self-hosted.
Built for scale
Stop hacking together data sources and figuring out access controls. Start shipping apps that move your business forward.

Deploy Retool in minutes

Deploy Retool on your own infrastructure, behind your own VPN, in your own VPC.

Docker
Deploy Retool in less than 10 minutes as a Docker container or with Helm on Kubernetes.
AWS
Use our AWS 1-click deploy with CloudFormation.
Have a complex setup? Book time with us
Local
AWS
AWS
Azure
Azure
Kubernetes
Kubernetes
Other
Other
Deploy Retool Locally
1
Deploy Retool locally as a docker container with this one-line script:

$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"

2
Add your auto-generated license key to the .env file.
3
Easily connect to any local databases or internal APIs
4
Build and launch apps for your users!
Deploy Retool on AWS
1
Configure your stack on EC2, ECS, EKS Fargate.
2
Deploy Retool as a Docker container with this one-line script:

$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"

3
Build and launch apps for your users!
Deploy Retool on Azure
1
Configure your stack on Azure VM, Container Instances, AKS.
2
Deploy Retool as a docker container with this one-line script:

$ /bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tryretool/retool-onpremise/ssop/deploy-retool)"

3
Build and launch apps for your users!
Deploy Retool on Kubernetes
1
Deploy Retool directly on Kubernetes using our configuration files or Helm Chart:

$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-secrets.yaml

$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-postgres.yaml

$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-container.yaml

$ kubectl apply -f ./retool-jobs-runner.yaml

2
Add your license key to the .yaml file.
3
Build and launch apps for your users!
Other ways to deploy
1
Deploy Retool as a docker container on any service. Including 1-click deployment on Heroku and Render.
2
Check out our docs for deployment instructions.
3
Add your license key to the .env file.
4
Build and launch apps for your users!
For the most complex, regulated environments and industries.
Don't sacrifice speed for security. Retool self-hosted is designed to help all kinds of companies securely create internal apps.
Healthcare
With patients to manage, vendors to track, and regulations to meet, your engineering team is already overwhelmed. Stop getting stuck on operations tooling and go build a better customer experience instead. Strict data security has historically made it hard to adapt quickly to policy or macro changes. Today, by self-hosting Retool, you can build apps quickly while keeping your patient data secure in your VPC.

Trusted by

CurativeHimsAMN Healthcare
Healthcare
Financial Services
Financial Services
KYC. AML. Underwriting. Financial service businesses need to balance the speed and efficiency for customers with the accountability and transparency demanded to comply with regulatory requirements. Data regulation can make it hard to build applications quickly and securely. But with self-hosted Retool you can move fast with the guarantee that no PII will ever leave your VPC.

Trusted by

PlaidBrexCoinbase
Fortune 500s
The world’s largest companies trust Retool with everything from customer support infrastructure to operations workflows to mission-critical dashboards. Security and compliance is paramount which makes self-hosting a great option for easily procuring and setting up Retool.

Trusted by

AmazonNBCAB in Bev
Fortune 500s
Deploying Retool at scale? Explore Enterprise.
Identity management, version control with Git, and multi-instance development.
Illustration of app revision history viewed as code in Github.

Revision history via Git

Sync Retool apps to a Git repository so you can manage apps as code. Oh, and choose what version is deployed in a nice GUI.

Illustration of building apps in multiple environments.

Deploy across multiple environments

Build apps in dev, promote to staging and deploy to production. Setup as many instances as you want to match your development process and manage them all with Git.

Illustration of using Okta SAML SSO with Retool.

SAML SSO and 2FA

Sign in with the services you already use, including Google, Okta, Active Directory Federation Services, and other SAML-based identity providers. Import groups and use them inside of Retool.