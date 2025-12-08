TLDR: Join our Holiday Shipping Spree this December. You’ll get one free month of Retool (including AI-assisted development) to build the best app you can over the holidays. Submit your app by January 8th for a chance to win a Builder Bundle (more on that below) and an entire year of Retool for you and your team*.
December is a strange month at work. Calendars clear up, Slack notifications slow down, and for a few rare weeks, you actually have time to think.
Most people use this time to recharge, and you absolutely should. But if you’re the type of person who recharges by building—who sees a quiet week as an opportunity to finally solve that lingering problem or explore what AI can really do—then we’re running something for you.
This December, we’re launching the Holiday Shipping Spree. It’s a chance to master AI-assisted development, build something that benefits your team, and compete for some pretty incredible prizes that’ll set you up for the year ahead.
We're giving new builders one free month of Retool Business with unlimited AI prompting credits. Sign up here by January 8th to claim it.
With unlimited AI AppGen capabilities, you can build apps using natural language. Let it write your complex queries, generate testing data, wire up components, or scaffold entire workflows. If you've been curious about what AI can do for your productivity, this is your chance to find out.
With the Business plan, you'll get access to staging environments and granular permissions, so the app you build will be production-ready on day one of 2026.
If you deploy your app by January 8th and submit it through our form, you'll be entered to win prizes in one of three categories, voted on by a panel of Retool judges.
The Needle Mover Award goes to the app with the biggest potential business impact—whether that's revenue growth, cost savings, or hours given back to your team.
The AI-in-Action Award goes to the smartest use of AI to automate a complex workflow—so good it practically runs itself.
The "Wait, Retool Can Do That?" Award goes to the app with the most creative approach, inventive solution, or eye-catching design. Maybe it solves a direct business need, maybe it's just for fun.
Each winner receives two things. First is a Builder Bundle that includes:
- A MacBook Air
- An Apple Studio Display
- AirPods Max
- A Logitech MX Master 4
- A Remarkable Tablet
- An Xbloom Studio Coffee Machine
Second, a full year of Retool Business plan for your entire team—up to 10 builders and 50 end users, a $15,000 value*.
The entry process is simple.
If you don't have a Retool account OR if you have a Free/Team plan:
- Sign up here
- Users on a Free or Team plan will need to create a new account in order to redeem this offer
- You'll get 30 days of Retool Business free
- Build your app
- Submit your app here using your Retool account email
If you're already on a Retool Business plan:
- Log in to your account and start building
- Submit your app here using your Retool account email
Apps need to be deployed and submitted by 11:59 PM PT on January 8th, 2026 for consideration. Winners will be announced on or around January 27, 2026 on the Retool website and notified via email.
This is your chance to turn December downtime into a career win. You'll learn what AI-assisted development can really do, ship something valuable for your team, and potentially win tools that'll compound your productivity all year.
Don't just return to work in January. Return with something already shipped.
*Only available for new Retool users or existing users with a free subscription
