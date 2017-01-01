Retool Utilities
Base64 Decoder & Encoder
Decode from Base64 format with various advanced options for binary schemas.
Chart Builder
Make data visualizations in minutes using Retool's interactive Plotly Chart Builder, powered by. Visualize your data in a graph or chart format using multi-select, and dashboard it the way you like.
Comma Separator Tool
Easily convert column lists from a spreadsheet (CSV, Excel, Google Spreadsheets, etc.) into a comma-separated (comma-delimited) list. Just paste in your data, choose your delimiter, pick an opening and closing tag, and copy your results.
Company Logo Finder
Need to download a company's logo from their website? Just enter a URL and copy or download their logo using this free utility.
Convert CSV to JSON
Upload a CSV file and convert to JSON file.
Convert JSON to CSV
Use this tool to convert JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) data into CSV (comma-separated values) format. Upload or simply paste your JSON data. Then filter or download your results, or copy it to your clipboard.
Convert XML to JSON
Easily convert any XML (Extensible Markup Language) file to JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) with this free developer tool.
Data Generator
Generate a custom dataset that you can read and write to via a REST API
Date to Timestamp
Convert human-readable month/day/year date to epoch
Generate Any Connection String
Generate connection strings for a Snowflake, Mongo, Postgres or SQL database, out-of-the-box.
Hex to RGB Color Converter
Easily convert any hexidecimal color code (#RRGGBB) to RGB (Red, Green, Blue) color using this free developer utility
JSON to YAML Converter
Convert JSON files to YAML files without any code.
Large Language Models (LLM) Playground
Discover and compare results from various Large Language Models simultaneously.
QR Code Generator
Generate QR codes in a variety of image (e.g. PNG, JPEG, SVG) formats and sizes. Export as an HTML <img> tag or a public URL with this free developer utility.
RegEx Generator
Regular expression (RegEx) builder to generate RegEx with syntax highlighter.
RegEx Tester
Regular expression (RegEx) tester to validate RegEx with syntax highlighter.
RGB to HSL Color Converter
This free utility converts RGB (Red, Green, Blue) to HSL (Hue, Saturation, Lightness).
Timestamp to Date Converter
Easily convert epoch time (also known as Unix time or Unix timestamp) to a human-readable month/day/year and time format using this free developer utility.
URL Decoder
Decode from a URL-encoded (percent-encoded) format, or encode your URL using only the limited US-ASCII characters that are allowed within a URI
UUID Generator
Create a universally unique identifier (UUID).
Generate API from CSV
Upload a CSV file and generate a REST API
Generate API from mock data
Generate a REST API from custom mock data
Generate app from CSV
Generate a CRUD app on top of your CSV data
Generate app from dataset
Generate a CRUD app on top of a public sample dataset
Import CSV to MySQL
Upload a CSV and write it to your MySQL database
Import CSV to PostgreSQL
Upload a CSV and write it to your PostgreSQL database
Mock Data Generator Tool - Create a CRUD app with Mock Data
Generate a CRUD app on top of a mock dataset
Write mock data to MySQL
Generate mock data and write it to your MySQL database
Write mock data to postgres
Generate mock data and write it to your PostgreSQL database