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Utilities

Tools to help you build faster

AI Code Generator Utility Icon
AI Code Generator

Generate code snippets from text

AI Email Writing Tool Utility Icon
AI Email Writing Tool

Input email sender and receiver information, plus important email details, to receive an AI-written email draft. Try the AI Email Writing Tool on Retool.

AI Mock Data Generator Utility Icon
AI Mock Data Generator

Generate structured JSON from a list of field inputs

AI Plotly JSON Generator Utility Icon
AI Plotly JSON Generator

Generate Plotly charts using mock data and update them using open prompt instructions

AI Product Spec Extraction Utility Icon
AI Product Spec Extraction

Extract product specs from a description

AI Summarize Rows for a Table Utility Icon
AI Summarize Rows for a Table

Summarize the rows in a table

Base64 Decoder & Encoder Utility Icon
Base64 Decoder & Encoder

Decode from Base64 format with various advanced options for binary schemas.

Chart Builder Utility Icon
Chart Builder

Make data visualizations in minutes using Retool's interactive Plotly Chart Builder, powered by. Visualize your data in a graph or chart format using multi-select, and dashboard it the way you like.

Chat with Your PDF Utility Icon
Chat with Your PDF

Upload a PDF document and get an AI-generated summary with this free tool. Once your document is uploaded, ask any question you want about the contents and get an AI-generated answer in seconds.

Comma Separator Tool Utility Icon
Comma Separator Tool

Easily convert column lists from a spreadsheet (CSV, Excel, Google Spreadsheets, etc.) into a comma-separated (comma-delimited) list. Just paste in your data, choose your delimiter, pick an opening and closing tag, and copy your results.

Company Logo Finder Utility Icon
Company Logo Finder

Need to download a company's logo from their website? Just enter a URL and copy or download their logo using this free utility.

Convert CSV to JSON Utility Icon
Convert CSV to JSON

Upload a CSV file and convert to JSON file.

Convert CSV to JSON Utility Icon
Convert CSV to JSON

Upload a CSV file and convert to JSON file

Convert JSON to CSV Utility Icon
Convert JSON to CSV

Use this tool to convert JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) data into CSV (comma-separated values) format. Upload or simply paste your JSON data. Then filter or download your results, or copy it to your clipboard.

Convert XML to JSON Utility Icon
Convert XML to JSON

Easily convert any XML (Extensible Markup Language) file to JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) with this free developer tool.

Data Generator Utility Icon
Data Generator

Generate a custom dataset that you can read and write to via a REST API

Date to Timestamp Utility Icon
Date to Timestamp

Convert human-readable month/day/year date to epoch

Generate Any Connection String Utility Icon
Generate Any Connection String

Generate connection strings for a Snowflake, Mongo, Postgres or SQL database, out-of-the-box.

Generate API from CSV Utility Icon
Generate API from CSV

Upload a CSV file and generate a REST API

Generate API from mock data Utility Icon
Generate API from mock data

Generate a REST API from custom mock data

Generate app from CSV Utility Icon
Generate app from CSV

Generate a CRUD app on top of your CSV data

Generate app from dataset Utility Icon
Generate app from dataset

Generate a CRUD app on top of a public sample dataset

Hex to RGB Color Converter Utility Icon
Hex to RGB Color Converter

Easily convert any hexidecimal color code (#RRGGBB) to RGB (Red, Green, Blue) color using this free developer utility

Import CSV to MySQL Utility Icon
Import CSV to MySQL

Upload a CSV and write it to your MySQL database

Import CSV to PostgreSQL Utility Icon
Import CSV to PostgreSQL

Upload a CSV and write it to your PostgreSQL database

JSON to YAML Converter Utility Icon
JSON to YAML Converter

Convert JSON files to YAML files without any code.

Large Language Models (LLM) Playground Utility Icon
Large Language Models (LLM) Playground

Discover and compare results from various Large Language Models simultaneously.

Mock Data Generator Tool - Create a CRUD app with Mock Data Utility Icon
Mock Data Generator Tool - Create a CRUD app with Mock Data

Generate a CRUD app on top of a mock dataset

QR Code Generator Utility Icon
QR Code Generator

Generate QR codes in a variety of image (e.g. PNG, JPEG, SVG) formats and sizes. Export as an HTML <img> tag or a public URL with this free developer utility.

RegEx Generator Utility Icon
RegEx Generator

Regular expression (RegEx) builder to generate RegEx with syntax highlighter.

RegEx Tester Utility Icon
RegEx Tester

Regular expression (RegEx) tester to validate RegEx with syntax highlighter.

RGB to HSL Color Converter Utility Icon
RGB to HSL Color Converter

This free utility converts RGB (Red, Green, Blue) to HSL (Hue, Saturation, Lightness).

Timestamp to Date Converter Utility Icon
Timestamp to Date Converter

Easily convert epoch time (also known as Unix time or Unix timestamp) to a human-readable month/day/year and time format using this free developer utility.

URL Decoder Utility Icon
URL Decoder

Decode from a URL-encoded (percent-encoded) format, or encode your URL using only the limited US-ASCII characters that are allowed within a URI

UUID Generator Utility Icon
UUID Generator

Create a universally unique identifier (UUID).

Write mock data to MySQL Utility Icon
Write mock data to MySQL

Generate mock data and write it to your MySQL database

Write mock data to postgres Utility Icon
Write mock data to postgres

Generate mock data and write it to your PostgreSQL database