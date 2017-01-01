On Linux and MacOS, you can use the command line without any arguments to call $ date, but in most other programming languages, you’ll need a few lines of code to convert epoch time to date. This tool is intended to shortcut the effort in the fastest, most minimalist manner.
Unix time (aka epoch time, POSIX time, seconds since the epoch, or UNIX epoch time) is a system for describing a point in time. It is the number of seconds that have elapsed since the Unix epoch, minus leap seconds. Unix time is often used in operating systems, such as Linux and macOS, and in general, as a timestamp for file formats. Historical context: it was a lot more efficient to store one number representing seconds than to store separate values for month, date, year.
The Unix epoch is 00:00:00 UTC Coordinated Universal Time on 1 January 1970. This is an arbitrary date, chosen because it was the closest round date to when Unix time was invented.
This converter is based on your computer’s date and time settings.