What is Unix time (epoch time)?

Unix time (aka epoch time, POSIX time, seconds since the epoch, or UNIX epoch time) is a system for describing a point in time. It is the number of seconds that have elapsed since the Unix epoch, minus leap seconds. Unix time is often used in operating systems, such as Linux and macOS, and in general, as a timestamp for file formats. Historical context: it was a lot more efficient to store one number representing seconds than to store separate values for month, date, year.