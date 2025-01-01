Skip to main content

Agents

Save hours—and headaches—with agents that work your way

Assemble your elite AI team, arm them with powerful custom tools, and watch them make your to-do list disappear.

Start for freeBook a demo
Images that represent companies using Retool agents
AWS Logo
databricks Logo
ClickUp Logo
Descript Logo
Openai Logo

Companies of all sizes use Retool as the app layer for AI.

Use cases

Build agents that can do real work in your business

Retire the work about work Icon

Retire the work about work

A digital colleague that understands your meetings and teams, sorts out discussed work, assigns new tickets, and updates everyone with the outcome, with zero effort.

Tools

Retool Email Logo
Agent Web Search Logo
Linear Logo
Smartest one in the room Icon

Smartest one in the room

A tireless assistant that creates insightful and complete meeting context about everyone on the invite, so you're the most prepared, even with a packed agenda.

Tools

Salesforce Logo
Agent Web Search Logo
Google Docs Logo
Retool Email Logo
Calendar insanity calmed Icon

Calendar insanity calmed

Kill scheduling ping-pong with a worker that understands everyone's calendar, finds gaps, prioritizes events to be rescheduled, wrangles time zones, and lands on the perfect spot.

Tools

Agent Web Search Logo
Google Calendar Logo
Agent Custom Tool Logo
Fight chargeback fraud Icon

Fight chargeback fraud

Effortlessly delete duplicity by reviewing chargebacks, gathering internal analytics across multiple systems, spotting fraud, building a rebuttal, and submitting an ironclad defense.

Tools

Stripe Logo
Agent Custom Tool Logo
Databricks Logo
Salesforce Logo
Bring logic to logistics Icon

Bring logic to logistics

Expertly wade through and create context and intelligence from the scattered pieces of your logistics data warehouse to simplify the simple, yet important, questions.

Tools

Retool Database Logo
Agent Custom Tool Logo
REST API Logo
Your creative sidekick Icon

Your creative sidekick

Meet your tireless coworker in the design process from video concept through complete outline, first script draft to storyboard panels, ready for production.

Tools

Retool Workflow Logo
Agent Web Search Logo
Agent Custom Tool Logo
An enterprise-grade platform

Retool is the platform for the coming wave of AI agents

Retool UI showing an activity graph of many actives AI agents
Retool UI showing a support agent pricing graph and activity
Retool UI showing library of available agents to use
Build your first agent

Assembling an AI team is as easy as one, two, three

Screenshot of a BDR assistant that helps with pre-call research

Set your agent up for success

With full expressive control, go from idea to agent in just a short prompt or a few clicks. Start from a template or build from scratch, choose your favorite LLM, and give your agent instructions via a prompt.

Screenshot of Retool UI showing how to add an agent

Leverage existing resources or craft new ones

Give your agent access to any saved query or workflow, build well-governed agent-specific tools, and link MCP servers or other agents.

Screenshot of Retool UI showing the activity view of an agent

Keep an eye on your team of agents

Keep your agents on track, watch costs, and fine-tune performance with built-in evals. Peek behind the curtain in real time as your agents go to work with industry-leading monitoring and observability tools.

How are agents priced?

Hourly pricing that keeps you in control

You only pay for the time your agents are working, with specific pricing for different models, similar to how wages differ in a traditional workforce.

View pricing

AI capabilities as limitless as your imagination

Leverage any LLM, take advantage of AI-native components, and use our built-in vector database to take your AI apps from prototype to production. Learn more about how Retool is your app layer for AI.

Screen shot of Retool app using an ai chat
Retool customers
Retool enables us to efficiently implement our AI services and models for our customers. We can more easily demonstrate how to automate complex enterprise work and truly leverage AI in their organizations.
Sri Elaprolu
Director, AWS Generative AI Innovation Center
Our integration with Retool is a force multiplier. This leads to agents that are smarter, more reliable, and can automate complex knowledge work and deliver measurable business outcomes.
Roger Murff
VP of Technology Partners
I'm finding ways to automate hundreds of hours of manual work using Retool as our app layer for AI. The possibilities are endless.
Nate Sann
Senior Business Operations Manager
AWS Logo
databricks Logo
Descript Logo

Start building your team of AI agents today

Start for freeBook a demo
AI agents illustration