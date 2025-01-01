Companies of all sizes use Retool as the app layer for AI.
Build agents that can do real work in your business
Retire the work about work
A digital colleague that understands your meetings and teams, sorts out discussed work, assigns new tickets, and updates everyone with the outcome, with zero effort.
Smartest one in the room
A tireless assistant that creates insightful and complete meeting context about everyone on the invite, so you're the most prepared, even with a packed agenda.
Calendar insanity calmed
Kill scheduling ping-pong with a worker that understands everyone's calendar, finds gaps, prioritizes events to be rescheduled, wrangles time zones, and lands on the perfect spot.
Fight chargeback fraud
Effortlessly delete duplicity by reviewing chargebacks, gathering internal analytics across multiple systems, spotting fraud, building a rebuttal, and submitting an ironclad defense.
Bring logic to logistics
Expertly wade through and create context and intelligence from the scattered pieces of your logistics data warehouse to simplify the simple, yet important, questions.
Your creative sidekick
Meet your tireless coworker in the design process from video concept through complete outline, first script draft to storyboard panels, ready for production.
Retool is the platform for the coming wave of AI agents
Assembling an AI team is as easy as one, two, three
Set your agent up for success
With full expressive control, go from idea to agent in just a short prompt or a few clicks. Start from a template or build from scratch, choose your favorite LLM, and give your agent instructions via a prompt.
Leverage existing resources or craft new ones
Give your agent access to any saved query or workflow, build well-governed agent-specific tools, and link MCP servers or other agents.
Keep an eye on your team of agents
Keep your agents on track, watch costs, and fine-tune performance with built-in evals. Peek behind the curtain in real time as your agents go to work with industry-leading monitoring and observability tools.
Hourly pricing that keeps you in control
You only pay for the time your agents are working, with specific pricing for different models, similar to how wages differ in a traditional workforce.
AI capabilities as limitless as your imagination
Leverage any LLM, take advantage of AI-native components, and use our built-in vector database to take your AI apps from prototype to production. Learn more↗ about how Retool is your app layer for AI.
Retool enables us to efficiently implement our AI services and models for our customers. We can more easily demonstrate how to automate complex enterprise work and truly leverage AI in their organizations.
Our integration with Retool is a force multiplier. This leads to agents that are smarter, more reliable, and can automate complex knowledge work and deliver measurable business outcomes.
I'm finding ways to automate hundreds of hours of manual work using Retool as our app layer for AI. The possibilities are endless.