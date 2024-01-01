Companies of all sizes use Retool AI apps
Go from idea to prod fast—without being an AI expert
Bring your data into Retool Vectors to make it instantly usable with any LLM.
Work with multimodal data with dozens of pre-built AI actions—with support for OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, and more. Or bring your own model and API keys.
Use Retool Workflows to orchestrate multiple AI actions for end-to-end automation or add manual approvals and overrides.
Monitor your ships with audit trails and version control. Keep data secure with granular permissions and custom SSO. And, control what’s shared with LLMs.
Easily make data accessible to AI
Built-in embeddings
Store and index business data into vector embeddings for AI retrieval, no matter where that data lives now.
One-click RAG
Add your data to LLM calls in a single click. Use data with any LLM prompt inside an AI component or as a step in a Workflow.
Business-specific bots
The best AI bots are custom built. With Retool, combine business data and LLMs, with permissioning and audit controls that security teams love.
Automate business tasks, and save hundreds of hours
Retool AI saves our sales team hours each week by automating their outreach. We generate personalized messages instantly with AI actions—with our data from Salesforce, Outreach, and our data warehouse connected to Retool.
I've automated dozens of tasks for our business, like categorizing client tickets and summarizing meeting notes with Retool AI. My team [can] focus on delivering better solutions for our clients, instead of managing processes.
Retool has enhanced our ability to quickly integrate AI into our products, making what once seemed complex, straightforward with its easy-to-setup apps and Workflows.