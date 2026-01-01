Built for companies of all sizes
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build business software and operate better.
Inspiring experiences from our customers
Companies use Retool for building everything: simple CRUD apps, production-grade workflows and automation, and complex enterprise ops software. Just a few use cases:
- Demand forecasting for the Olympics
- Operating a network of satellites
- Launching ads for a streaming service with millions of users
- Onboarding millions of users to an AI product
Customer stories
SafetyCulture replaced manual GTM research with Retool-powered AI agents to scale personalized engagement and drive more pipeline.
B2B SaaS
Pump replaced manual engineering workflows with Retool-powered apps that let ops teams execute independently.
B2B SaaS
Harmonic replaced a $20K SaaS tool and built a 33-app internal operating system with Retool.
Internet
Learn how Komatsu used Retool to automate their call center workflows, projecting savings of 22,000+ hours per year
Manufacturing
ClickUp automates GTM operations with custom AI apps and workflows
B2B SaaS
Descript scales operations with AI apps and workflows
AI & ML
University of Texas Medical Branch screens 10x more patients with AI-powered Retool apps
Healthcare
Power Digital transforms contract management with Retool as their app layer for AI
AI & ML
Zeus transforms manufacturing intelligence with custom data applications
Manufacturing
Ramp turned product and financial operations into a competitive advantage.
Financial Services
Pepper Content grew its marketplace by onboarding 45,000+ creators faster with fewer support agents.
Marketplaces
Tripplo improved transporter efficiency by 80% and saved hours of engineering time.
Transportation & Logistics
Orangetheory Fitness ships apps to over 1,600 franchisees with Retool
Internet
ThePowerMBA's data team 40 hours/month by building tools faster.
Education
WISE scaled its community by launching a customer portal within weeks.
Staffing & Recruiting
Remitly launched in new markets faster with improved customer success agent efficiency.
Financial Services
How Retool is helping 152-year-old retail business Holland & Barrett on its digital transformation journey
Retail & E-Commerce
Learn how Plaid made support agent workflows 80% faster as their support team tripled
Financial Services
Brex reduced the amount of code they had to write to ship internal tools by 75%.
Financial Services
Neo4j reduced churn and improved CSM efficiency by moving renewal management into one app.
B2B SaaS
Finn scaled to manage 20,000+ cars and is Europe’s fastest-growing car subscription platform.
Automotive
Teachable boosts time-to value for its customers, launching analytics dashboards in weeks.
Internet
Getaround grew its marketplace by migrating spreadsheet workflows into more productive apps.
Marketplaces
Learn how Ramp saved $8M in operational costs across the company
Financial Services
Learn how DoorDash operates its delivery network and saved $6M
Marketplaces
Empowering business growth across multiple industries
Stay ahead of regulations, fraud, and risk. Build apps your financial ops teams need to underwrite loans, manage risk, run KYC, and more.
Launch in new markets faster by automating how you operate. Build apps to support customers, manage suppliers, onboard partners, and more.
Monitor and improve model performance, manage content moderation or credits usage, and ship new features faster.
Plan and distribute engaging content with custom tools that drive business outcomes from your data.
Operate ahead of changing consumer preferences and supply shocks with real-time visibility into demand—and adapt promos, inventory, and operations on the fly.
Save time and effort with Retool templates
Retool works for every use case and team in your organization. Retool can help any time you have multiple data sources to wrangle and need custom functionality that SaaS can't deliver off the shelf.