Companies use Retool for building everything: simple CRUD apps, production-grade workflows and automation, and complex enterprise ops software. Just a few use cases:

  • Demand forecasting for the Olympics
  • Operating a network of satellites
  • Launching ads for a streaming service with millions of users
  • Onboarding millions of users to an AI product
DoorDash

Learn how DoorDash operates its delivery network and saved $6M

Ramp

Learn how Ramp saved $8M in operational costs across the company

Snowflake

Learn how Snowflake reduced hours spent on security compliance workflows by 65%

Westhill

Learn how Westhill rebuilt operations to save 60% of their engineering time

Plaid

Learn how Plaid made support agent workflows 80% faster as their support team tripled

Empowering business growth across multiple industries

Stay ahead of regulations, fraud, and risk. Build apps your financial ops teams need to underwrite loans, manage risk, run KYC, and more.

Balance speed and accountability

Launch in new markets faster by automating how you operate. Build apps to support customers, manage suppliers, onboard partners, and more.

Scale operations to meet demand

Monitor and improve model performance, manage content moderation or credits usage, and ship new features faster.

Maximize your data investments

Plan and distribute engaging content with custom tools that drive business outcomes from your data.

Connect more effectively with consumers

Operate ahead of changing consumer preferences and supply shocks with real-time visibility into demand—and adapt promos, inventory, and operations on the fly.

Adapt faster to market changes

Save time and effort with Retool templates

Retool works for every use case and team in your organization. Retool can help any time you have multiple data sources to wrangle and need custom functionality that SaaS can't deliver off the shelf.

