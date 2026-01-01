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From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build business software and operate better.

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Inspiring experiences from our customers

Companies use Retool for building everything: simple CRUD apps, production-grade workflows and automation, and complex enterprise ops software. Just a few use cases:

  • Demand forecasting for the Olympics
  • Operating a network of satellites
  • Launching ads for a streaming service with millions of users
  • Onboarding millions of users to an AI product
Doordash
Doordash
Doordash Logo
Learn how DoorDash operates its delivery network and saved $6M
Ramp
Ramp
Ramp Logo
Learn how Ramp saved $8M in operational costs across the company
Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard Logo
Learn how Pernod Ricard built AI apps 5x faster to influence $2B in sales

Customer stories

Showing 25 of 40 results

Safety Culture Logo

SafetyCulture replaced manual GTM research with Retool-powered AI agents to scale personalized engagement and drive more pipeline.

B2B SaaS

Pump Logo

Pump replaced manual engineering workflows with Retool-powered apps that let ops teams execute independently.

B2B SaaS

Harmonic Logo

Harmonic replaced a $20K SaaS tool and built a 33-app internal operating system with Retool.

Internet

Komatsu Logo

Learn how Komatsu used Retool to automate their call center workflows, projecting savings of 22,000+ hours per year

Manufacturing

ClickUp Logo

ClickUp automates GTM operations with custom AI apps and workflows

B2B SaaS

Descript Logo

Descript scales operations with AI apps and workflows

AI & ML

University of Texas Medical Branch Logo

University of Texas Medical Branch screens 10x more patients with AI-powered Retool apps

Healthcare

Power Digital Logo

Power Digital transforms contract management with Retool as their app layer for AI

AI & ML

Zeus Logo

Zeus transforms manufacturing intelligence with custom data applications

Manufacturing

Ramp Logo

Ramp turned product and financial operations into a competitive advantage.

Financial Services

Pepper Content Logo

Pepper Content grew its marketplace by onboarding 45,000+ creators faster with fewer support agents.

Marketplaces

Tripplo Logo

Tripplo improved transporter efficiency by 80% and saved hours of engineering time.

Transportation & Logistics

Orangetheory Logo

Orangetheory Fitness ships apps to over 1,600 franchisees with Retool

Internet

Power Mba Logo

ThePowerMBA's data team 40 hours/month by building tools faster.

Education

Wise Logo

WISE scaled its community by launching a customer portal within weeks.

Staffing & Recruiting

Remitly Logo

Remitly launched in new markets faster with improved customer success agent efficiency.

Financial Services

Holland & Barrett Logo

How Retool is helping 152-year-old retail business Holland & Barrett on its digital transformation journey

Retail & E-Commerce

Plaid Logo

Learn how Plaid made support agent workflows 80% faster as their support team tripled

Financial Services

Brex Logo

Brex reduced the amount of code they had to write to ship internal tools by 75%.

Financial Services

Neo4j Logo

Neo4j reduced churn and improved CSM efficiency by moving renewal management into one app.

B2B SaaS

Finn Logo

Finn scaled to manage 20,000+ cars and is Europe’s fastest-growing car subscription platform.

Automotive

Teachable Logo

Teachable boosts time-to value for its customers, launching analytics dashboards in weeks.

Internet

Getaround Logo

Getaround grew its marketplace by migrating spreadsheet workflows into more productive apps.

Marketplaces

Ramp Logo

Learn how Ramp saved $8M in operational costs across the company

Financial Services

Doordash Logo

Learn how DoorDash operates its delivery network and saved $6M

Marketplaces

Empowering business growth across multiple industries

Stay ahead of regulations, fraud, and risk. Build apps your financial ops teams need to underwrite loans, manage risk, run KYC, and more.

Balance speed and accountability

Launch in new markets faster by automating how you operate. Build apps to support customers, manage suppliers, onboard partners, and more.

Scale operations to meet demand

Monitor and improve model performance, manage content moderation or credits usage, and ship new features faster.

Maximize your data investments

Plan and distribute engaging content with custom tools that drive business outcomes from your data.

Connect more effectively with consumers

Operate ahead of changing consumer preferences and supply shocks with real-time visibility into demand—and adapt promos, inventory, and operations on the fly.

Adapt faster to market changes

Save time and effort with Retool templates

Retool works for every use case and team in your organization. Retool can help any time you have multiple data sources to wrangle and need custom functionality that SaaS can't deliver off the shelf.

All teams

Admin panels

Operation teams

CRUD apps for databases

Engineering teams

Frontend for APIs

Support teams

Customer dashboards

Fintech teams

Financial ops tooling

Join industry leaders in changing the way you build custom software. Save engineering time by shipping internal tools 10x faster than building from scratch.

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