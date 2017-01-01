To meet its tooling needs, Orangetheory considered several platforms. Many were strong contenders, but fell short when it came to the ability to write back to data sources. The company ultimately decided Retool was the best choice to help achieve the goal of accelerating development of internal tools and external portals. The ability to self-host Retool was also key for security purposes, as was the option to integrate with the Microsoft Enterprise platform, which Orangetheory uses to deliver its micro apps.

Using Retool, Orangetheory leverages a single dev stack for both internal and external apps that enables the company to quickly prototype, pilot, and deliver at high velocity. Here are a few highlights of Orangetheory’s experience with Retool:

1. Flexible external-facing apps: Orangetheory created a collection of Retool apps that franchisees can choose from, including lead and member management apps and a studio portfolio app. The ability to embed these apps into other systems and portals using Retool Embed and Retool Portals has been a game-changer, allowing franchisees to self-serve their own performance data, promo codes, customer outreach, and more to drive revenue.

2. Productivity and consistency: Orangetheory increases developer productivity with Retool by leveraging the platform’s ability to organize queries and resources into reusable components called modules. With this approach, the company can repurpose pre-built functionality and guarantee consistency across applications, improving the user experience.

3. Actionable analytics: Orangetheory can display critical business data and make it actionable within the same app, thanks to Retool’s write back functionality. This unlocks a whole new set of use cases for studio managers who can now do much more than view insights in Power BI and Domo. While the old approach was a great way to visually render analytics, users had to look at the data and then switch apps to work with it. Now, users no longer need to move between multiple tools to render visual analytics.

“We’re experiencing a huge productivity gain from Retool.” -Malcolm Greene, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Orangetheory Fitness.

Examples: Orangetheory Fitness enables franchisees to better understand their studio performance via lead management apps.

Example: Via a member management app, studio managers have visibility into class attendance and more.