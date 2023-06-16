About retool

We're building tools for companies to develop better software faster.

Education
CIC Health
NGO
Pizza to the polls
Marketplace
Doordash
Finance
Ramp
Ramp logo
Listen to our podcast episode on Indie Hackers

Listen to our CEO, David Hsu, talk about the benefits and the perils of deciding to "go big," the keys to finding product-market fit and word-of-mouth growth, and opportunities that founders can take advantage of in the low-code space.

CTO
Jean-Denis Greze
CTO at Plaid

The work our engineers have been able to do with Retool supports our goals, has made meaningful contributions to supporting our customers, and has high ROI from the engineering efforts invested so far.

CEO
Henrique Dubugras
CEO at Brex

Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

Director of Engineering
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

CTO
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

Software Engineer
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Driven by customers

We have a bold, long term goal, but the problems our customers face are very real today. Before Retool, teams had to manage endless spreadsheets, build one-off workflows, and spend many engineering days developing internal tools from scratch. The hours lost are staggering.

Tens of thousands of companies use Retool to help run their business, from a COVID tracking app bringing millions of students back to the classroom, to a tool that accelerates student loan decisions, to new workflows to scale customer support. We’re just getting started, and we’d love your help.

Built for builders, by builders

Many Retools joined because they had frustrating experiences building internal software in a prior life, killing productivity. We’re creating technology to help teams operate better, including Retool teams.

Every Retool builds, and uses, Retool apps to accelerate their own work. No matter what your role, you’ll be close to the product, and you’ll have an important voice in improving it.

Building software at Retool

How we use Retool to manage our startup credits

This is a behind-the-scenes look at how we built the process to offer startup credits and then automated it all with Retool.

Sid Puri

How Retool issues and manages user licenses

A behind-the-scenes look at our Account Team Dashboard and how Retool now manages user licenses.

Kevin Garcia

When BI tools fall short

Why we built our own marketing dashboards at Retool for marketing and metrics.

Ivana Ivanovic

