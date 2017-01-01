Problem

DoorDash’s engineering teams were responsible for building all of their own internal tooling; and as an operationally-heavy company, there was a lot to get done. Rohan Chopra runs engineering for the Dasher team – a group of engineers and operators responsible for the delivery person (“Dasher”) experience – and building internal tools for his team was tedious but critical: “these tools took months to build, but without them, our operators were completely blocked.” Building one off tools that would visualize a Dasher’s route, draw a region, or enable the team to work with restaurants was a manual, multiple month affair.

Rohan’s team first used Django’s admin panel, but faced immediate challenges: it wasn’t built to scale and lacked the customization they needed. “The admin page is not built to scale, it gave too much power to users, and it even took our site down a few times because of unanticipated huge queries.” The ORM generated inefficient queries that put a strain on DoorDash’s infrastructure, and required manual inputs to do basic things like setting a Dasher’s status to is_active.

One specific pain point was the Dasher team’s Dasher rewards program, where the DoorDash team rewards dashers for positive engagement and activity. Keeping the program operational required team members to fill out a massive spreadsheet manually, hand over the data to the engineering team, and run weekly scripts. This process fell apart frequently: mistyped data, missed handoffs, and uncaught errors required a bunch of time from both sides.