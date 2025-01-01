Skip to main content

Step 1: Apply for the agency plan

Access all the perks of running your business on Retool and developing apps for your clients with this unique, free plan. Learn more or apply now.

Step 2: Build for your clients

With an approved agency plan, you can start building apps for your clients, contribute to the community forum, and begin expert-level training on Retool University.

Step 3: Become an agency partner

Finish Step 2 to become a Retool partner and enjoy all the perks that come with it, including quality client referrals directly from us and a Partner badge. Here's how.

Run your agency and develop client apps on Retool

Get access to everything in the Business plan for free up to 10 users, plus:

  • 50% off additional Business plan users

  • Agency office hours and priority forum support

  • Beta access to the latest functionality

Enjoy partner-exclusive benefits

This program requires the agency plan, client references, completing Retool University courses, and contributing to the Retool Community Forum.

Access everything included in the Agency plan, plus:

Tell us about you and your goals

Once we get to know a bit about you, someone from our team will reach out for access to the Agency plan and the next steps to becoming an agency partner.

By clicking “Submit,” you agree to our Privacy Policy and that the “Product Specific Terms for Agencies” in the Terms of Service will apply if you are approved for the Agency Plan.

To apply for the Agency plan, please follow these steps:

Someone from our team will be in touch about your inquiry.

To get the full benefits of being an agency partner:

No, the Agency plan is intended for internal use and to develop prototypes for clients. You can transfer an app that you’ve built for a client to their Retool instance using our import and export feature.

Yes, we offer referrals for new Enterprise customers. Visit retool.com/partners to learn more.

No, at this time the Agency plan is only available to cloud-hosted Retool customers.

For questions about the Agency Partner Program, you can reach out to agencies@retool.com.

