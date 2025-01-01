The world’s leading companies build on Retool
Step 1: Apply for the agency plan
Access all the perks of running your business on Retool and developing apps for your clients with this unique, free plan. Learn more↓ or apply now↓.
Step 2: Build for your clients
With an approved agency plan↓, you can start building apps for your clients, contribute to the community forum, and begin expert-level training on Retool University↗.
Step 3: Become an agency partner
Finish Step 2 to become a Retool partner and enjoy all the perks that come with it, including quality client referrals directly from us and a Partner badge. Here's how↓.
Run your agency and develop client apps on Retool
Enjoy partner-exclusive benefits
Tell us about you and your goals
Once we get to know a bit about you, someone from our team will reach out for access to the Agency plan and the next steps to becoming an agency partner.
Get answers to some of your most pressing questions
To apply for the Agency plan, please follow these steps:
- Sign up↗ for a cloud-hosted Retool account
- Fill out the contact form↓
Someone from our team will be in touch about your inquiry.
To get the full benefits of being an agency partner:
- Have an Agency plan↓ and active account
- Complete 3 course paths in Retool University↗:
- Retool Fundamentals
- Retool Platform Developer
- Retool Platform Admin
- Join and contribute to the Retool Community Forum↗
- Contact agencies@retool.com
No, the Agency plan is intended for internal use and to develop prototypes for clients. You can transfer an app that you’ve built for a client to their Retool instance using our import and export feature↗.
Yes, we offer referrals for new Enterprise customers. Visit retool.com/partners↗ to learn more.
No, at this time the Agency plan is only available to cloud-hosted Retool customers.
For questions about the Agency Partner Program, you can reach out to agencies@retool.com.