Plaid is the biggest integration platform for financial data. To support integrations for 11,000+ financial institutions and millions of users, it needed a best-in-class CX application.

If you've ever securely signed into your bank from another app or website, you've likely used Plaid. Plaid is the biggest financial services platform integrated with more than 11,000 financial institutions and serving millions of people. The customer support team, tasked with supporting each integration, desperately needed new tooling to keep up. When these integrations had issues, support agents would have to investigate across fragmented and siloed tools: internal databases and logs, Zendesk, Jira, Slack, and more.

Plaid support engineer Chris O’Neill knew these challenges firsthand from years spent in the trenches as a support rep. He later transitioned to a technical role and helped to bring Retool as their platform to provide reps with one unified experience to get the context they needed on integration health and resolve tickets faster. The support team leveraged Retool’s drag-and-drop building blocks and library of pre-built integrations to connect existing data sources and iterate quickly on the interface.

It turned out to be a timely decision. Plaid soon thereafter launched the consumer-side of the business. As the company underwent rapid changes to the product and the team, Plaid’s support team shined through—speeding up their average ticket resolution time by 80% as they tripled in size.

Read on to learn how they did it.