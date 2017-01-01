Retool for Financial Operations
Retool is a fast way to build custom tools for financial operations. Companies like Ramp, Plaid, and Coinbase use Retool to onboard users, monitor transactions, and more.
Upgrade from spreadsheets and manual processes. Build Retool apps to securely manage risk, investigate cases, and monitor users.
Stay compliant with streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows. Retool securely surfaces any of your internal data and vendor APIs into one view so you can act faster.
Create a consolidated hub to fight fraud and enable AML compliance with fewer false-positives and manual reviews. As users and transactions scale, you can easily update the interface to match any new process.
Give your teams the power to respond and comply with new regulations in real-time. Retool apps require less engineering time to build and can be deployed in your own infrastructure (VPN/VPC).
Consolidate any financial operation into secure and safe interfaces for your teams. Built-in permissions and security make it easy to handle sensitive data and workflows.
Retool gives you the power, nuance, and security you need for custom tools with the speed that your business needs to operate. The result: you can build apps for nearly every financial operation to run and grow your business.
Stay ahead of regulations, fraud, and market demands. Retool helps you respond to changes faster with accelerated development, streamlined workflows, and reduced maintenance.
Drag and drop 100+ pre-built UI components like tables and forms into any interface your business needs. Write JavaScript anywhere to add custom functionality without limits.
Remove data silos by reading and writing to any database, API, or app like Salesforce or Slack with Retool. See all integrations.
Ship the apps and updates your teams need with faster iteration cycles. Retool lets you build and iterate collaboratively without having to bring in a team of designers and frontend engineers.
More than 8000 companies use Retool to save engineering time and help teams operate more efficiently.
The work our engineers have been able to do with Retool supports our goals, has made meaningful contributions to supporting our customers, and has high ROI from the engineering efforts invested so far.
Retool has been critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. Anything operations or sales wants is built instantly in Retool, instead of in weeks with actual code. And the on-prem version with access controls + audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.
We like Retool a lot because you don't necessarily need a computer science degree to make changes. Retool gives you at least 10-20% improvement to operational efficiency.
Retool changes the unit economics of building. Tooling problems can be eliminated by one engineer in hours with Retool. Within 2 months, the time we spent on business interruptions fell below 8% from 75%. With Retool, we’ve saved over $1M in engineering capacity to focus on improving our product experience.
