Retool helped Ramp avoid the most common pitfalls of a fintech company because Ramp started using Retool from day one. Fintech companies succeed by processing large amounts of data quickly, which means they need a plethora of internal tools. “When you think about financial services,” Geoff says, “especially B2B financial services, there are a lot of different functions that need to run on our core applications.” The companies need tools that can do a multitude of tasks: view and change customer data, perform acts of service for a customer, analyze data, etc.

The problem? These tools are costly and time-consuming to build. Ramp used Retool to build every important internal tool they’ve needed, saving them from purchasing expensive software or wasting engineering hours. Modern financial companies usually need to choose between using outdated technology, trying to Frankenstein other apps (like Salesforce) to work in their verticals or building tools in-house — which comes with a hefty price tag.

Leaders at Ramp knew that internal apps were important for the success of their business, so they looked for another option: a low-code, customizable solution. But that decision didn’t come easy.

“We built our own internal tool system, and that was very painful.”

Geoff learned the challenges of trying to build and manage an in-house internal tool the hard way when he worked as a Senior Product Manager at a previous FinTech startup. “At my previous job, we built our own internal tool system, and that was very painful,” Geoff says.

The tool was an internal CRM that pulled customer data when they called in for support. Unfortunately, no one wanted to work on the tool — neither engineers nor PMs. It was built with outdated tech and eventually became very slow. Once it became unusable, the product teams had to rally an initiative to update the internal tooling, but the customer support team was already suffering with a broken tool.

Geoff likes using Retool better because Ramp has to worry only about building customizations on top of Retool’s platform. Retool keeps all the tech updated and all the processes efficient so Ramp can worry about one thing: providing a great experience for their customers. Since Ramp first launched around a year ago, they’ve built over 100 apps with Retool; the most used focus on underwriting, fraud analysis, and risk management. Let’s take a look at one of Geoff’s favorite tools: the risk management tool.