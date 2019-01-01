Ramp’s usage of Retool doesn’t stop with internal processes and data—it extends to how they build products and their commitment to delighting their customers. As a critical part of Ramp’s main line of product development, Retool is used to coordinate between product, engineering, and design to determine the best way to build features and meet broader business goals.

When Ramp began building their vendor management feature, which helps customers visualize all of their expenses, vendors, and payments in one place, they had an idea of what the feature would look like, but wanted to validate their ideas without spending engineering cycles first. So they turned to Retool, building a dashboard as a prototype for the feature that would eventually be in customers’ hands.

Using the dashboard in Retool, the Ramp product team could select a customer and see all of the data that would end up in the final feature, such as alerts, payment due dates, and a vendor list. It only took them 15 minutes to build, but the dashboard provided them with endless insights into how to scope and build a better feature for customers.

Within the dashboard, engineers could fact-check data and then debug their prediction heuristics when data presented incorrectly or just wasn’t relevant. “By helping us visualize outcomes and verify information, we could focus on the value the feature would provide to our customers,” Calvin says.

“It’s so important for product and design teams to see the data they’re helping visualize and iterate quickly—Retool allowed them to do that,” he says. “By seeing the data in a table, they knew which data to represent in our new feature and how to represent it.”

Representing customer data in any way can open risks of exposure, so using a dashboard for data visualization in product development would have normally been an added risk for engineers and designers.

By using Retool—which Ramp hosts on-premise behind a VPN—the data was protected already. “It’s good to know that our customers’ data is protected by the same level of security as it is in the application and database, yet it’s still easily accessible by the teams who need to see it to do their jobs,” says Calvin. “Retool removes the potential headache of having to secure customer information at the expense of prototyping.”