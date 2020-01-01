In 2020, ThePowerMBA was named the Best Spanish Startup by LinkedIn. A new type of business school, the company lets users learn directly from industry leaders in 15-minute video classes. “It’s highly practical and relevant, and offers users access to the world’s best, for a minimal investment of time and money,” says Gonzalo Plaza, the company’s Data Lead.

As they've grown incredibly fast, a lot of their internal systems have become outdated very quickly—for example, their financial system. Every month, they would manually process data from their providers, reviewing revenue and all payments received from different sources (like PayPal and Stripe).

The whole process took 4 to 5 days to complete, during which Gonzalo would generate a CSV, upload it to Google Sheets, and create visualizations from the spreadsheet. It was a time consuming process, very manual and prone to errors, and didn’t give Gonzalo or any member of the company an accurate picture on the health of the business in real-time.

“The way we were managing our financial reporting was just not an option in the long term or in the face of our rapid growth,” he says.

So the development team created a payment gateway to integrate more than 20 payment providers, sending the orders to MongoDB—but he still faced one problem: “I wasn’t able to show visualization of revenue to our team.” For that, he turned to Retool.