On the ground, 15-18 Fleet Process Managers (FPMs) are responsible for managing over 20,000 cars, a number that’s typically managed by hundreds of people. These managers are in charge of tactical day-to-day ground operations. They work with a network of partners to keep track of cars and make sure they are processed on time for customers. Every detail needs to be tracked and responded to when problems arise—from mounting license plates to updating delivery ETAs.

Before Retool, the team managed the process by using disparate tools such as Google Sheets, Airtable, and email. This inefficient process caused the team to operate slower than what was required for the business’s growth objectives. Hiring more FPMs wouldn’t solve the problem, because adding more people would lead to more errors. Without proper data validation in the tools, there was a lot of room for human error, which ended up costing the team more in time to re-validate data and cross-reference with FPMs.

Cornelius and his team looked to Retool to manage this process by building a tool shaped to fit their exact needs. Using Retool, the team consolidated FPMs’ various disconnected workflows into one beautifully designed app called Car Details.

The Car Details App displays the detailed operational state of any car and where it is in the delivery timeline. FPMs can view and edit subscription details, manage vehicle transfers, and interact with partners from one place. Data validation is built-in so that there’s a near-zero chance for human error, giving leaders at FINN more reassurance of the stability and growth of their operations.

In Cornelius’s eyes, connecting seamlessly with partners was absolutely critical. “Since FINN has so many partners, the ability to follow up with them is a crucial business advantage that allows us to move a high volume of cars with very few employees,” says Cornelius.

To help FPMs communicate with partners, the team integrated Retool with partner APIs. This enabled FPMs to follow up directly with partners and keep them abreast of any changes to vehicle ETAs, update work orders on the fly, and more. With faster communications, FPMs and partners were much more efficient.

In the background, when a partner’s API is called to update ETAs, additional info is passed along to the partner automatically–including car details, arrival dates, and any relevant identifiers and metadata. These updates were simultaneously updated in FINN’s own database to ensure there was a single source of truth.

Armed with some knowledge of JavaScript and SQL, Cornelius built most of the Car Details app by himself with minimal coding. And he built it extremely quickly. For example, the “Compound Processes” tab that surfaced ETAs and other workflows took just two days to build. Building the entire app on Retool saved hundreds of engineering hours, and this was just a slice of the 100 internal apps that would be built on top of Retool to operate efficiently. “With Retool, we’re about 10x faster shipping individual applications. It’s just so fast to implement,” says Cornelius.

The Car Details App improved operations across the business. The team ditched countless spreadsheets, emails, and legacy apps.

“The Car Details App reduces the number of spreadsheets floating around which is always what happens in operations, and it reduces the number of emails that need to be sent because this is a much more efficient way to retrieve information, visualize information for the business users, and to structure communication with partners.” – Cornelius Schramm, Senior Business Automation Manager, FINN