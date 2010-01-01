As a company grows, the roles and functions within it grow and change, too. A marketing team might go from one Jane of all Trades to a team of 30 spanning content, paid acquisition, organic social, and events. And as companies grow, their needs for software inevitably change, too: after all, you can’t track your OKRs on post-its forever.

A team that’s often first to grow as a company takes off is sales. As sales increase and your customer base expands, what once was just ‘the sales team’ might become different, standalone functions within the organization such as new business, renewals, and ongoing customer support.

Neo4j, a startup specializing in SaaS graph databases, was founded in 2010 and is no stranger to growth and change. So when it reached an inflection point in its trajectory, and its sales org started to shift accordingly, nobody was better suited for the job of managing its new sales renewals team than Mike Brophy. He joined the team in 2019 as their VP of Global Renewals Sales. His job is to scale the team that manages the ever-growing chunk of revenue that comes from the company’s contract renewals.

Once on the team, Mike realized that not only had Neo4j outgrown its organization’s team structure—hence the new renewals team he was there to lead—but it had also outgrown the tooling it was using for renewals.

For many years, the sales team managed the renewals process using Google Sheets. So with a reorganization underway and customer success taking over renewals, it only felt natural for them to keep using Google Sheets. But once the team was hired and ramping up renewals, Mike realized Google Sheets just wouldn’t cut it.

Moving the team to Salesforce as their primary tool was considered, but as the name suggests, it was set up for Neo4j’s sales team: they could accomplish all of their goals with the software, but the renewals team, on the other hand, had different goals, tasks, and forecasting methodology. Any Salesforce-based approach would be too time-consuming and expensive, requiring the work of a sales ops engineer or Salesforce specialist.