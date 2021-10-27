Amo started out with a simple PHP admin panel—based on a GitHub template—to make calls to their servers directly. But they quickly outgrew this solution after adding new features and services to their core product.

He then built a custom app using React and GraphQL to replicate and expand upon the functionality of the original PHP app. Even so, he remained concerned about how his team would maintain this new app and what issues he'd run into. One of the issues: new features and screens needed to be designed in Figma before building, which added to the team’s workload and added the time for the functionality to ship.

On top of that, other teams still relied on the functionality of the PHP app and used it every day. Instead of fully replacing the outdated app, there were now two apps being used in tandem. This was on top of other teammates using spreadsheets to fill in other gaps. Maintaining 3 systems created significant data hygiene challenges. For example, Amo had to build three tables to interact with data in separate truck, trailer, and driver services. He knew this wasn’t scalable.

“We kept on adding new features to our product and, as a result, jammed stuff into our PHP app. It was getting out of control—getting this PHP app to work with the new services we were spinning up was a huge headache,” Amo says.

As Amo searched for other solutions, he only consider those that he could easily connect to their AWS Lambda, DynamoDB tables, microservices APIs, and other internal databases. Any solution he chose also needed to digest information like commodity type, weight, and cargo size from multiple services, and output computations like how many loads were delivered on a single day, how much weight was transported, and fulfillment percentages.