Problem: Making data actionable with interactive tooling

At Holland & Barrett, leveraging large volumes of data is central to the company’s goals, enabling it to be truly customer led, and data driven enabling better personalization, rich e-commerce/offline shopping experiences, and omnichannel marketing. To do this, the company has built up a large data organization that spans from engineering teams building the in-house data platform to business- and stakeholder-facing BI, Analytics, and Data Science teams. “It’s a stacked approach,” explained Holland & Barrett’s Chief Data Officer, Dobo Radichkov. “You’ve got the data lake as the bottom layer, the data warehouse layer in the middle, and the data applications on top.”

When Dobo joined Holland & Barrett in 2021, he dedicated the first year to “fundamentals and fixing the foundations: setting up the teams, building a data strategy, delivering a new data platform on AWS, and so on.” Once this work was wrapping up, the data organization set its sights on the next piece: building that top layer of data products.

“It’s not enough to just create reports or dashboards,” Dobo says. “We needed to get interactive tools into the hands of our business colleagues so that they weren’t just passively consuming data, but actually interacting with the data and configuring actions that can create value for the business.”